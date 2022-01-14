Former Vice President Al Gore Will Attend Davos Agenda in 2022

Al Gore served as a member of the House of Representatives from 1977 to 1985. He served as the Senator for Tennesse from 1985 to 1993, and finally as the 45th Vice President of the U.S. from 1993 to 2001. Gore authored several books including An Inconvenient Truth, and The Future: Six Drivers of Global Change to name a few. Gore has made a name for himself regarding the climate crisis, but what's his net worth?