Top College Savings Accounts: Lower Interest, No Tax Penalties

One of the great benefits of saving money for college is that you avoid a lot of tax penalties when you want to withdraw the money. In many cases, you’ll be subject to very little taxes and withdrawal fees. If you have multiple children, it’s best to make college savings accounts for each child separately, that way it’s easier to keep track of the savings for each kid. These different types of accounts have their own advantages so it’s difficult to say that one's better than the other.