W.A. Rasic Construction and Jobs with Depth: The Rise of Career Opportunities in Underground Construction

Though the era we live in seems defined by digital businesses and remote work, there is one industry responsible for much of our everyday comfort: that of skilled trade workers. With the continuous expansion of transit tunnels, gas lines, water pipelines, and stormwater systems across the United States, underground construction in particular is presenting more opportunities than ever before. Established firms like W.A. Rasic Construction Company have supported and employed underground construction professionals for nearly five decades.

The Rise of Jobs in Underground Construction

Because they work out of sight, the underground workforce often goes unnoticed. While communities rely daily on the infrastructure these professionals build and maintain, demand for underground workers continues to grow. Critical infrastructure projects are constantly underway throughout North America. Aging water systems require replacement, transit expansions demand excavation expertise, and utility upgrades call for skilled installation teams. With so much essential construction in progress, the need for trained underground professionals has steadily increased.

W.A. Rasic Construction, a leading utility contractor with more than 45 years of experience, continues to support major energy, utility, tunneling, sewer, and storm drain projects throughout the Western United States. Like many utility contractors, the company consistently seeks skilled trades professionals to meet ongoing infrastructure demands.



What Underground Trades Jobs Are in Demand?

So, what underground construction jobs are most in demand? Utility construction companies typically cite several skilled positions as instrumental to their day-to-day operations. Pipelayers play a critical role in underground construction, requiring extensive training and precision to install and maintain critical infrastructure systems. Construction managers, civil engineers, and excavation equipment operators are also vital to projects involving new utility installations and system upgrades. These professionals take pride in their craft, ensuring that essential systems function safely and efficiently beneath our communities.

The Future of Underground Work: Developing Skills at W.A. Rasic Construction

Working in underground construction offers the opportunity for a lifelong career. W.A. Rasic Construction values its workforce and makes ongoing investments in training and professional development. The company fosters a culture centered on safety, learning, and continuous improvement. New employees are paired with seasoned industry veterans who bring decades of experience to the jobsite. For those entering the underground construction field, this mentorship provides hands-on learning, technical skill development, and a strong foundation for long-term career success.

