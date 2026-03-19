SWTHZ Crosses the 100-Studio Mark With No Signs of Slowing Down SWTHZ now operates in more than 25 states and delivered over 1.52 million hours of private recovery sessions in 2025 alone. By Market Realist Team March 19 2026, Updated 4:02 p.m. ET Source: Managed Media SWTHZ CEO Nico Varano Jr.

One hundred is a perfect score, a boiling point, and the number of years in a century. As of today, it's also the total number of SweatHouz (SWTHZ) contrast therapy studios open across the United States.

Article continues below advertisement

On Friday, March 13, the wellness franchise officially opened its 100th location in Kansas City's Power & Light District, a milestone that puts a stamp on one of the most aggressive expansion runs the recovery industry has ever seen. The brand, now synonymous with contrast therapy, which offers private suites equipped with infrared saunas, cold plunges, and vitamin C showers, now operates in more than 25 states and delivered over 1.52 million hours of private recovery sessions in 2025 alone.

For a company that started with a single studio concept in 2019, those numbers land with serious weight. Founder Jamie Weeks, who previously built the largest Orangetheory Fitness franchise group in the world, launched SWTHZ with a straightforward bet on private, science-backed wellness. That bet is paying off faster than most industry watchers predicted. The brand opened two new locations per week through the end of 2025 and has additional territories in development across Virginia, Utah, Colorado, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New York.

Article continues below advertisement

Now at the helm is CEO Nico Varano Jr., who entered the SWTHZ system as its very first franchisee in 2022. "One hundred studios means 100 communities where people are showing up for themselves on a regular basis," Varano tells Market Realist. "That number is exciting, but what gets me going is the 1.52 million hours of recovery we gave people last year. That tells me this stopped being a trend a long time ago."

Source: Managed Media

Article continues below advertisement

Each SWTHZ suite operates on a membership-based, tech-driven model where guests book sessions through an app, customize their own sauna temperatures and plunge times, and move through the full circuit at their own pace.

“As SWTHZ scales, we believe it will become synonymous with Human DND Mode. In a world filled with constant noise and distraction, SWTHZ is one of the few places designed for the opposite, a private space where you can completely disconnect, eliminate stressors, and reset your body and mind.”

Article continues below advertisement

"We built SWTHZ so that recovery could be a weekly habit instead of a once-in-a-while luxury," Varano said. "When you make something private, convenient, and backed by real science, people keep coming back. That consistency is what fuels everything we're doing next."

Source: Managed Media

Article continues below advertisement

As SWTHZ scales, we believe it will become synonymous with Human DND Mode. In a world filled with constant noise and distraction, SWTHZ is one of the few places designed for the opposite, a private space where you can completely disconnect, eliminate stressors, and reset your body and mind.”