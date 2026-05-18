The Economics of Personal Injury Claims in Wisconsin: What Victims Stand to Recover The decision of whether to settle a case or proceed to trial involves a careful analysis of the strengths and weaknesses of the evidence, the realistic range of outcomes at trial, and the client's personal circumstances and risk tolerance. By Market Realist Team May 18 2026, Published 6:35 p.m. ET Source: Adobe Stock

One of the most common questions that Wisconsin accident victims have when they first speak with a personal injury attorney is a simple one: What is my case worth? The honest answer is that case value depends on a detailed analysis of facts, medical evidence, and legal standards that takes time to develop fully. But the framework for that analysis — the categories of damages that Wisconsin law recognizes and the factors that determine how much each is worth in a given case — can be understood in advance. Knowing the economics of personal injury claims helps injured people engage more effectively with the legal process and make better-informed decisions about their cases.

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Economic Damages: The Calculable Financial Losses

Economic damages are the starting point for any personal injury valuation because they are grounded in actual financial records. Medical expenses are typically the largest component: emergency care, hospitalization, surgery, diagnostic imaging, physical and occupational therapy, prescription medications, medical equipment, and home health services all generate documented costs that are recoverable in a Wisconsin personal injury claim. Past medical expenses - those already incurred at the time the case is evaluated - are established through billing records and explanation of benefits statements.

Future medical expenses require expert testimony to establish. A life care planner - typically a nurse or physician with specialized training in long-term care assessment - projects the medical services the injured person will need over their lifetime and estimates the cost of those services. In cases involving permanent injuries, this future care projection can be the largest single element of the economic damages calculation. Medical economists then apply present value calculations to account for the time value of money, producing a lump-sum figure that represents the lifetime cost of future care in today's dollars.

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Lost Income and Diminished Earning Capacity

Lost wages during recovery are another major economic damages category. These are established through employer records, pay stubs, and tax returns that document the income the injured person would have earned during the period they were unable to work. For salaried employees, this calculation is relatively straightforward. For self-employed individuals, commission-based workers, or those with variable income, establishing lost wages requires more detailed financial analysis. When an injury permanently reduces a person's ability to work - whether by limiting the number of hours they can manage, forcing a career change to lower-paying work, or preventing employment entirely - the resulting diminished earning capacity is calculated with the help of vocational experts and economists. The team at Gruber Law works with the right specialists to ensure that the full economic picture of a client's losses is developed accurately and presented compellingly.

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Property damage is a component of economic damages in motor vehicle accident cases, covering the cost to repair or replace the damaged vehicle and any personal property destroyed in the collision. Other out-of-pocket costs — transportation to and from medical appointments, household help the injured person can no longer provide, home modifications required by a new disability — are also recoverable as economic damages when they are properly documented and attributable to the accident.

Non-Economic Damages: The Human Cost of Injury

Non-economic damages compensate for the harms that cannot be reduced to a receipt or a pay stub, but that are very real in the injured person's daily life. Physical pain and suffering — the ongoing discomfort, the limitations on movement, the interrupted sleep — is recognized as a compensable harm under Wisconsin law. Mental anguish and emotional distress, which frequently accompany serious physical injuries, are also recoverable. Loss of enjoyment of life reflects the activities, hobbies, and experiences that the injury has taken away — the runner who can no longer run, the parent who can no longer play with their children in the way they once did.

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Wisconsin does not impose a cap on non-economic damages in most personal injury cases, which means that the full human cost of a serious injury can be reflected in the damages award. Establishing the value of non-economic damages requires a compelling account of the injury's impact on the person's daily life — testimony from the injured person, their family members, and treating professionals who can speak to the concrete ways the accident has changed what the person is able to do and experience.

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Punitive Damages and Settlement vs. Trial Considerations

In cases involving especially reckless or malicious conduct — a drunk driver who caused the accident, a company that knowingly sold a dangerous product, a property owner who deliberately concealed a hazardous condition — Wisconsin law permits punitive damages designed to punish the wrongdoer and deter similar conduct. Punitive damages require a higher evidentiary standard than ordinary negligence claims and are not available in most personal injury cases, but when applicable, they can significantly increase the total recovery.