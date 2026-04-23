MemeHouse Networks Generated Over $22 Million in Media Value at Coachella 2026 With Zero Ad Spend The Scene was a joint effort between MemeHouse Networks, MemeHouse Productions, and MemeHouse Events, with more than 80 cameras capturing over 2,500 hours of live content. By Mark Pygas April 23 2026, Published 12:46 p.m. ET Source: YDG WRLD

Most companies leave Coachella with a photo dump and a vibes-based recap. MemeHouse Networks left with receipts.

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Across both weekends of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, the livestreaming company's massive desert compound known as The Scene generated over $22 million in earned media value, according to data tracked by influencer analytics platform MightyScout. The combined reach hit nearly 549 million, engagements topped 35 million, and creators produced more than 4,400 pieces of content across Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube — all without dropping a single dollar in ad spend.

Source: YDG WRLD

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"What excites me most isn't the $22 million number on its own," Sandra Aderibigbe, MemeHouse's Head of Marketing, said in a statement on Tuesday, April 21. "It's that we proved a model. Nearly half a billion in reach without a single paid impression. Every brand at Coachella is fighting for attention. We just proved you can build your own stage instead."

The Scene was a joint effort between MemeHouse Networks, MemeHouse Productions, and MemeHouse Events, with more than 80 cameras capturing over 2,500 hours of live content on Instagram, x.com, YouTube, TikTok, Twitch, and Kick. The entire operation went from concept to compound in 60 days. What set it apart is that each weekend ran on a completely different content strategy.

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Source: YDG WRLD

"Weekend one was designed to be parasocial," Aderibigbe said. "We built it around long-form streams that made people at home feel like they were actually living in the compound with these creators. That's where the depth came from: $18.3 million in media value, nearly 382 million in reach, and over 33 million engagements from 178 creators who posted close to 4,000 pieces of content in a single weekend."

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Weekend two was a different story. MemeHouse tightened the creator roster to 53 and shifted to what Aderibigbe described as a frequency model, prioritizing volume and speed over long-form connection. That approach generated $3.7 million in media value with 167 million in reach and over 2 million engagements across 606 pieces of content.

"The first week was about making you feel something," Aderibigbe said. "The second was about making sure you couldn't scroll past us. Two completely different systems, and both delivered exactly what we designed them to."

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Source: YDG WRLD

The talent showing up didn't hurt, either. Weekend one drew WBC welterweight champion Ryan Garcia and Love Island fan favorites Nic Vansteenberghe and Pepe Garcia. Weekend two brought Sexyy Red, who turned 28 at the compound with MemeHouse and Capaholics throwing the party, along with Swae Lee, who walked off the Sahara Stage and straight into a late-night Kraken-sponsored stream to talk with younger viewers in a segment called “Wallet Talk.” Ty Dolla $ign, DDG, and OhGeesy also came through.

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Beyond the talent, more than 30 brands — including Coca-Cola, Kraken, Bandero, Medicube, Beauty of Joseon, Hidden Hills Club, and Raw Dog Skincare — generated earned media value through the compound without paying for a single traditional ad placement. Pulling that off while everything was streaming live took a different kind of effort entirely.

Source: YDG WRLD

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"The differentiation was in execution at scale," Zylo Hefferan, MemeHouse's Head of Production, said. "We had three days to load in, fully build out nine houses, and design each with a distinct set and identity — while simultaneously deploying a multi-platform broadcast infrastructure capable of sustaining thousands of hours of live content. We fibered the entire neighborhood and distributed it as a unified mesh network, with dedicated 5G support built specifically to reinforce our MemeHouse Networks encoder systems in real time.” All of that infrastructure was built to serve one goal: organic reach at scale. And according to MightyScout, it worked.

"What Meme House accomplished at Coachella 2026 is a standout result by any measure," Saphira Howell, Head of Marketing at MightyScout, said. "Across both weekends, MightyScout tracked over $22 million in earned media value with zero paid amplification. In the festival context, that number is significant — most activations of this scale rely heavily on paid media to drive that kind of reach. What the data signals here is that creators were genuinely compelled by what Meme House built. When a brand sparks that kind of organic, creator-driven momentum, it travels further and faster than any paid campaign could engineer."