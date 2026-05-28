Jason Draizin Wants Blooms USA in the Middle of Wedding Season Jason Draizin thinks wedding flowers have become way too expensive — and he wants Blooms USA to change that. By Market Realist Team May 28 2026, Published 3:36 p.m. ET Source: Jason Draizin

Wedding season has basically turned into its own economy. Roughly 2 million American couples got married in 2025, spending an average of $34,000 on the celebration and fueling a $100 billion industry. Flowers alone can cost couples thousands before a single guest even sits down for dinner.

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Jason Draizin thinks there's a better way, and Blooms USA is how he's planning to prove it. "There's no reason a wedding bouquet should cost five hundred dollars when the flowers in it came in on the same truck as the ones at the grocery store down the road," the self-made entrepreneur said. "That's the math we want to flip."

Draizin took over the Miami-based wholesale floral company earlier this year. Blooms USA already supplies fresh-cut flowers to supermarkets and retailers across the country through a worldwide network of growers. Now he wants to point that same pipeline directly at the 2026 wedding season.

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Miami gives him a head start. The city is one of the country's largest gateways for imported flowers and a fast-growing hotspot for destination weddings, particularly among couples flying in from across Latin America and the Caribbean. “Being close to both the supply and the demand changes everything,” Draizin said. “The faster flowers move, the fresher they are, the less money gets burned on logistics, and the easier it becomes to keep prices reasonable.”

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The timing also lines up with what couples are dealing with right now. The Knot’s 2026 Real Weddings Study found that the economy affected wedding plans for 85% of couples, and a separate survey from the site found that 53% of engaged couples said tariffs had impacted their planning or decision-making. That matters in flowers, where more than 80% of the fresh blooms sold in the U.S. are imported, and costs can move fast through the supply chain.