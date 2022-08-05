Is Infowars Really Bankrupt? Alex Jones Files for Chapter 11 Again

According to reports, Free Speech Systems filed for bankruptcy on Aug. 5 as the trials for victims based in Texas were underway. The filing was meant to be used as a feeler to determine how much Jones would have to pay in damages to the Texas families. However, the filing was under a category meant specifically for small businesses. A lawyer for the families, Avi Moshenberg, told the Texas Tribune that he thinks Jones was trying to declare his bankruptcy with as little debt as possible before the trial ends.