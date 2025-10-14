Durana Elmi Expands Cymbiotika to Target, Marking a New Era in Accessible Wellness Supplements Durana Elmi is leading Cymbiotika into its largest retail expansion yet: a nationwide launch at Target stores and Target.com. By Market Realist Team Oct. 14 2025, Updated 4:07 p.m. ET Source: Durana Elmi/Cymbiotika/TARGET

Durana Elmi, founder of Cymbiotika, has long been recognized as a disruptive force in the health and wellness industry. Her company, known for its science-backed, liposomal supplements, has already sold over 100 million packets worldwide. Now, Elmi is leading Cymbiotika into its largest retail expansion yet: a nationwide launch at Target stores and Target.com.

“When we started Cymbiotika, our mission was to reimagine how people access wellness. This launch with Target proves that innovation and accessibility can walk hand in hand,” says Elmi.

The Target Launch

Target guests will now have access to four of Cymbiotika’s best-selling products—Liposomal Glutathione, Liposomal Vitamin C, Irish Sea Moss, and Liposomal Magnesium Complex—in exclusive 12-count packs designed for convenience and on-the-go lifestyles.

For Elmi, this milestone underscores the brand’s ability to scale without compromising integrity. “Cymbiotika has always been about creating products that people can trust—backed by science, fueled by integrity, and designed for everyday life. Seeing them on Target shelves is a moment of validation for that mission,” she explains.

Breaking Barriers as a Female Founder

Elmi’s expansion into Target also reflects her larger commitment to representation and breaking barriers. “As a female founder, I know firsthand the challenges of breaking into industries that have been dominated by legacy players. Our partnership with Target shows what is possible when vision, resilience, and purpose align,” she says.

Her leadership demonstrates that progress for women in business often extends beyond personal success. "This partnership represents more than growth for Cymbiotika—it is a step forward for women entrepreneurs who want to see their innovations reach mainstream audiences. It proves that when you intersect passion and purpose, amazing things happen."

Making Wellness Accessible

For years, premium supplements were often out of reach for average consumers. Elmi’s Target debut represents a pivot toward inclusivity. “Wellness should never feel exclusive. By bringing Cymbiotika to Target, we are giving millions of families a chance to take their health into their own hands without compromise. We are making health accessible to all,” she emphasizes.

Representation That Matters

Elmi also stresses the cultural importance of her role as a female founder. “I believe representation matters. When young women see a brand founded by a woman on the shelves of Target, it opens their minds to what they too can achieve,” she shares.

A New Era of Supplements is Here

Looking ahead, Cymbiotika’s expansion into Target is just the beginning of what Elmi sees as a cultural transformation in wellness. “Our debut at Target is just the beginning. This is the foundation for a broader movement—one where wellness is not a luxury, but a lifestyle available to everyone. Cymbiotika is not a supplement company, but rather a culture shift—a new era of supplements allowing you to take ownership of your health.”

What It Means for the Market

For investors and consumers alike, Cymbiotika’s expansion signals that demand for science-backed, clean-label supplements is no longer niche—it’s mainstream. With its growing footprint in retail and specialty channels, the brand is well-positioned to scale rapidly, bridging luxury wellness and everyday accessibility.