Creators Inc. CEO Just Revealed the Routine That Makes Him $6M+ a Month in Revenue Andy Bachman is the founder and CEO of Creators Inc., a Los Angeles-based talent management firm that generated over $1B in sales. By Market Realist Team April 22 2026, Published 1:40 p.m. ET Source: Ruthless Media

While most people are still asleep, Andy Bachman is already working. The founder and CEO of Creators Inc., a Los Angeles-based talent management firm that generated over $1B in sales, posted an Instagram Reel this week offering a rare behind-the-scenes look at his daily schedule, a vigorous and challenging sequence of early mornings, gym sessions, and client meetings that he says drives more than $6 million in monthly revenue.

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The video, posted to the Creators Inc. Instagram account, opens with a timestamp reading "7:42am" and the caption "They're still asleep," a reference to competitors Bachman implies are “not yet at their desks yet.” The clip then cuts to footage inside what appears to be a red-lit gym, where Bachman is seen training before most of the business world begins its day.

By 1 p.m., the Reel shows a different scene entirely: a pool gathering with wrestler Georgio Poullas at the Creators Inc mansion in Los Angeles, California. The final timestamp shown is 6 p.m., captioned "Tired isn't a reason," as Bachman is seen arriving in Las Vegas after a busy day of meetings and work. The clip drew a major amount of attention on social media, with commenters in awe by the routine.

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Source: Ruthless Media

"And that's just behind the scenes. If 1 day — you've been doing this hard work for many years," one user penned. Another user added, "And still remembers to text me on my birthday. Andy is DIFFERENT!!!"

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"When they ask what it takes, show them THIS," a third wrote. Speaking to Market Realist, Bachman opened up about the responsibilities of being a CEO, saying, “Creators Inc. did $60 million in its first year," adding, "It's six and a half years later. We've done over a billion dollars in sales, over $300 million in EBITDA."

"I've taken a lot of people from literally maybe $100 in their bank account to over seven figures in their bank account." Among Bachman's most prominent recent deals is a contract for his client Georgio Poullas that earned the RAF wrestler the largest single-match salary in competitive wrestling history.