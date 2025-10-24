The Expanding Role of the AI Meeting Assistant in Modern Business With an AI meeting assistant, any fast-moving business can increase productivity. By Market Realist Team Oct. 24 2025, Updated 1:08 p.m. ET Source: Fauxels via Pexels

As global industry moves toward an age of hybrid and remote work, the ability to coordinate efficient meetings is more essential than it ever has been. Fortunately, advancements in artificial intelligence (ai) technology are empowering leaders and their teams to cut down on wasted time and keep projects moving. With an AI meeting assistant, any fast-moving business can increase productivity.

The Cost of Ineffective Meetings

Employees know all too well the impact that a meeting can have on their work schedule. While they might be a necessary part of business, studies have shown that employees spend an average of 31 hours a month in meetings; to them, about 50% of that time feels as though it was wasted. With a lack of follow-ups and action items, teams experience project delays and frustration during what are meant to be essential and productive parts of the day.

“According to a study by Harvard Business Review,” an article published to Golden Steps ABA read, “only 17% of executives believe their meetings are productive and valuable. This is largely due to poor planning and lack of preparation. In fact, 63% of meetings don’t have a set agenda, and 37% don’t have any agenda at all.”

The Rise of Smart Meeting Tools

The global shift toward hybrid and remote work has its challenges for business operations, but there are several clear benefits. If meetings are held online, innovative AI meeting assistant tools are capable of accelerating meeting processes and reducing wasted time. In fact, some AI meeting assistants are capable of improving meetings in-person by listening on a single device. An effective AI meeting assistant is capable of automating agenda creation, bolstering executive confidence in the value of their meeting. With built-in time tracking tools, leaders can optimize the length of a meeting and ensure that each team member has clear action items and next steps. With highly-accurate voice-to-text transcription, what is said in the meeting can be easily accessed and acted upon after the fact.

“Accountability often breaks down after a meeting because no one really understands their responsibilities,” Dr. Diane Hamilton wrote for Forbes. “These tools highlight action items and assign them to specific people. Everyone knows exactly what they are supposed to do, which keeps projects moving and prevents work from slipping through the cracks.”

Benefits for Hybrid and Remote Teams

For global businesses, AI meeting assistants are capable of ensuring inclusivity and accountability across time zones. With real-time updates and searchable records, companies can improve transparency in their operations. Additionally, AI-powered translation services enable international teams to communicate more effectively and consistently.

Choosing the Right Tool for a Team

While AI meeting assistants generally promise sweeping benefits, not every tool is guaranteed to be effective. A business must actively research the advantages and disadvantages of individual tools, identifying the resource that will best benefit their approach. Leaders should consider ease of use, security, and integration, as well as user feedback before making a decision.

FAQ

Q: How much time can a digital meeting tool save? A: Since teams spend upwards of 31 hours a month in meetings, it is possible to reclaim an extensive amount of time by automating note-taking and unnecessary follow-ups.