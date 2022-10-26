MrBeast Is Known for Giving His Money Away — It's Really a Business Strategy
Famed YouTube star MrBeast, a 24-year-old creator whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, is looking to capitalize on his success. Given his 107 million YouTube channel subscribers, this strategy makes sense — but it seemingly contradicts his habit of giving away loads of money.
The keyword there is “seemingly,” because MrBeast doesn’t do anything without a strategy in place. So, why does MrBeast give his money away? Keep reading for all the details!
MrBeast aims to build a billion-dollar empire and share the wealth.
MrBeast recently opened his first in-person MrBeast Burger restaurant in New Jersey. The chain already delivers all over the world and, in true MrBeast fashion, even offered free food upon its initial launch in 2020.
The restaurant is just one element in a multifaceted empire, which stems from MrBeast’s YouTube channel (the fifth most-subscribed YouTube channel in the world). Now, MrBeast, who makes $54 million per year, is one of the wealthiest members of the so-called creator economy.
MrBeast’s next venture? Raising $150 million for his various companies and achieving a combined valuation of $1.5 billion. It isn't clear exactly how this would work — at this point, his businesses aren't under a cohesive umbrella and he’s managed by talent agency Night Media.
Whatever the case, MrBeast is dreaming big with no end in sight.
What does MrBeast do with all his money?
MrBeast’s standard of living is uncertain (he played an April Fool’s joke in 2021 claiming to live in a $55 million mansion, but viewers quickly figured out the jig). However, there’s one thing he consistently does with his money: Giving it away.
Just look at some of his globally popular videos:
Survive 100 Days In Circle, Win $500,000
$10,000 Every Day You Survive Prison
If You Can Carry $1,000,000 You Keep It!
I Uber’d People And Let Them Keep The Car
I Gave $200,000 To People Who Lost Their Jobs
The point? MrBeast gives away a lot of money, and it’s all a part of his grander plan.
Here's why MrBeast gives his money away.
MrBeast’s penchant for giving away money is more than pure altruism. As you can imagine, his content creation strategy is about getting more subscribers, more viewers, and more infamy.
MrBeast’s videos have a shock value to them. The general aim is to acquire a broader audience. His unique angle is giving money away, sometimes for nothing, other times for absolutely wild stunts. While he claims to not care about money, the strategy is undeniable.
Giving money away helps MrBeast increase the number of subscribers he has and, in turn, earn more money from advertisers and other business ventures. The more people know about him and watch his content, the more money he’s bound to earn, whether through content or related business dealings.
Ultimately, giving money away is an investment into his business because it brings even more money in, leaving MrBeast net green despite giving away what looks like a ridiculous amount of money to the average Jim.