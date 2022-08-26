Six Flags CEO Selim Bassoul's Net Worth Tied to Company Stock

Selim Bassoul has been the CEO and president at Six Flags Entertainment Corp. since November 2021 when he replaced Michael Spanos. Bassoul has been under fire recently for allegedly insulting customers and making references that the theme parks need to attract a more affluent clientele. Six Flags employees are also reportedly frustrated with Bassoul's leadership and have started a campaign to get him fired.

Age: 64

Prior employment: President and CEO of The Middleby Corp.

Education: B.A. from the American University of Beirut, M.B.A. from Northwestern Kellogg School of Management