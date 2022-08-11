Rick Harrison’s ‘Pawn Stars’ Empire Is Expanding With New Road Show

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Harrison, his son Corey Harrison, and Corey’s friend Austin “Chumlee” Russell have been filming the show across the country.

The trio — all of whom work at the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas and star on Pawn Stars — started the cross-country trek in Denver in July. The next stops are Seattle; San Francisco; Austin, Texas; Valley Forge, Penn.; Washington, D.C.; Winston-Salem, N.C.; and Savannah, Ga.