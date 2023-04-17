Home > Net Worth Source: IWT Facebook You Won't Believe How Much Money Ramit Sethi Is Worth! If you're curious about Ramit Sethi's net worth and want to follow in his footsteps, this is the article for you! Learn how to turn your financial dreams into reality with the help of this millionaire guru By Kathryn Underwood Apr. 26 2023, Updated 10:08 a.m. ET

If you haven't heard of Ramit Sethi, you might want to check out his new docuseries set to begin streaming on Netflix this week, 'How to Get Rich.' He's a financial educator with a book, podcast, blog, and other educational programs available. Much of his personal finance advice is unique compared to what others say, so here's what to know about Ramit Sethi's net worth and why people swear by his programs.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Sethi has created multiple streams of income through online businesses he built from the ground up. He launched his website, IWillTeachYouToBeRich.com, in 2004 while he was still a student at Stanford University. Now, the author has guided many people to earn more, prioritize their spending, and take control of their money.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Article continues below advertisement

Ramit Singh Sethi Personal Finance Educator and Entrepreneur Net worth: $25 million Ramit Sethi has been an online entrepreneur for nearly two decades. His website and book by the same name, "I Will Teach You To Be Rich," explain his philosophies on living a richer life. He has started several online businesses branching off that original one, and currently has a podcast, blog, and several financial training programs. Sethi advises designing the life you love by spending money in areas you care about while cutting expenses from areas that don't matter. He is the star of a Netflix docuseries "How to Get Rich" in which he counsels people to improve their finances. Birthdate: June 30, 1982 Birthplace: California Education: Stanford University (BA 2004; MA 2005) Spouse: Cassandra Sethi

How did Ramit Sethi make his money?

Sethi is a self-proclaimed financial adviser, although he doesn't hold official certifications in that arena. He has made his wealth through a diverse set of online revenue streams that all connect to his "I Will Teach You To Be Rich" philosophy. One of the biggest drivers of his approximate $25 million net worth has been his 2009 bestselling book I Will Teach You To Be Rich.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: YouTube Netflix

Ramit Sethi didn't come from a wealthy family.

Sethi grew up in what he calls a "middle-class" family and had to pay his own way through college at Stanford University. The "about" section on his website explains that he applied to over 60 scholarships to fund his education, but that he made the mistake of investing his first scholarship check and losing half of it.

Article continues below advertisement

While still a student, he began educating himself on money and noted several problems with other money advice. He says that most advice was overly restrictive, that it made money appear confusing, and that people ignored the psychology of how and why people handle money the way they do.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Ramit Sethi's IWT Facebook

Article continues below advertisement

What is the "I Will Teach You To Be Rich" philosophy?

Sethi's money philosophy, which is central to his book and his entire financial education platform, is called "I Will Teach You To Be Rich." Some of his beliefs include: Cutting out lattes isn't the answer.

There's a limit to how much you can cut, but no limit on your earning.

Spend extravagantly on what you love.

Cut expenses on things you don't love.

The 2009 book I Will Teach You To Be Rich enumerates Sethi's financial philosophy and his six-week program geared mainly towards people aged 20 to 35. He released an updated version in 2019 as well, and it became a New York Times bestseller.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Sethi's book has spawned a number of other financial education programs. He has a blog, podcast, and several programs people can sign up for. His current IWT programs include: Earnable, a program teaching how to build a successful business

Find Your Dream Job

Money Coaching with Ramit Sethi

Source: Ramit Sethi's IWT Facebook

Article continues below advertisement

Ramit Sethi and PBworks

Ramit Sethi is also known for co-founding the collaborative software company, PBworks. As one of the early pioneers of the software-as-a-service (SaaS) industry, Sethi played a key role in developing PBworks into one of the most popular platforms for team collaboration and knowledge management. Since its launch in 2005, PBworks has attracted millions of users worldwide, including some of the world's largest organizations. Sethi's innovative approach to building the platform has earned him widespread recognition as a thought leader in the industry. Thanks to his success with PBworks, Sethi has seen a significant impact on his net worth. While exact figures are not publicly available, it is estimated that his stake in PBworks is worth millions of dollars. He has also used his wealth to invest in other promising startups and to support a variety of philanthropic causes.

Article continues below advertisement

Ramit Sethi is the star of a new Netflix docuseries about money.

The new Netflix series that will be available for streaming on April 18th is entitled How to Get Rich. In the eight-part series, Sethi meets with various people across the country to counsel them on their personal finance journey. He'll take them through his six-week program revolving around prioritizing spending and designing a "rich life."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: YouTube Netflix