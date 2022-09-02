Yankee Candle Founder Michael Kittredge Had an Impressive Net Worth

Michael Kittredge was the founder of Yankee Candle Co., which now has several hundred physical stores and a thriving online business. The company sells candles as well as other scented home items such as air fresheners, wax melts, room sprays, and various related accessories. Kittredge died in 2019, and a portion of his estate is now being offered for sale.

Birthdate: February 1, 1952

Birthplace: Holyoke, Mass.

Spouses: 3 (all divorced)

Children: 3 (1 son, 2 daughters)