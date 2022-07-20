Fox News' John Roberts Has an Impressive Work History and Net Worth

John Roberts attributes the success he has had in his career to the contributions his mother made growing up. His father died when he was just five years old after experiencing an aneurysm.

There's an interesting fact about John Roberts: Prior to starting his career as an anchor with major networks, Roberts worked as a DJ using the on-air name J.D. Roberts.

Birthdate: November 15, 1956

Birthplace: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Education: University of Toronto

Spouse: Kyra Phillips

Kids: 2 (twins)