Fox News' John Roberts Has an Impressive Work History and Net Worth
Fox News co-anchor John Roberts, not to be confused with Supreme Court Justice John Roberts, has certainly made a mark in the broadcast journalism industry. Not only has he worked for some of the largest news networks in the nation, including CBS, CNN, and now Fox News Channel, but he has received several awards for his impressive work as a journalist.
Read on to find out more about Roberts’ personal life and the fortune he has amassed from working as a news broadcaster and White House correspondent.
John David Roberts
American Television Journalist
Net worth: $5 million (unconfirmed)
John Roberts attributes the success he has had in his career to the contributions his mother made growing up. His father died when he was just five years old after experiencing an aneurysm.
There's an interesting fact about John Roberts: Prior to starting his career as an anchor with major networks, Roberts worked as a DJ using the on-air name J.D. Roberts.
Birthdate: November 15, 1956
Birthplace: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Education: University of Toronto
Spouse: Kyra Phillips
Kids: 2 (twins)
John Roberts has built a hefty net worth due to his work as a news co-anchor.
While Roberts may be a well-known name in the media industry, details regarding his net worth aren’t exactly displayed for public viewing. While some sources suspect Roberts’ net worth may be somewhere around $5 million, this figure hasn't been confirmed.
In terms of salary, Roberts is likely earning more than $61,587, which is the projected average salary PayScale provides for a news anchor given his tenure in the industry. Instead, he might be on the higher end of PayScale’s salary scale, which is $134,000.
John Roberts has built a solid career in broadcast journalism.
Roberts broke into the news broadcasting industry in 1990 and worked in Canada for the morning news program, Canada A.M., according to his Fox News bio. After working for the network for two years, Roberts moved on to work for WCBS-TV (CBS 2) in New York between 1994 and 1995.
Roberts continued to move up in rank in terms of networks and found himself working for CBS News. During his tenure there, he served various roles including chief White House correspondent and chief medical correspondent. He also anchored CBS Evening News and CBS Morning News on the weekends.
After spending more than a decade at CBS News, Roberts decided to move and join the CNN family in 2006. While there, Roberts co-anchored CNN’s American Morning and This Week at War, and also served as a senior national correspondent. The veteran broadcaster then left CNN and joined Fox News in 2011.
Roberts’ career has provided him with a decent living but also the opportunity to travel to places like Turkey and Yugoslavia where he provided coverage for major events. He has had the opportunity to provide live coverage for events such as the 2016 presidential election and the murder trial involving the late real estate heir, Robert Durst.
John Roberts is married and has kids.
Roberts is a married man. He and Kyra Phillips got engaged in 2010 and later made their relationship official through marriage. Phillips, who now works as an ABC news correspondent, also served as an anchor for CNN Newsroom and American Morning, one of which was the same show her husband co-anchored during his time at the network.
The couple is parents to twins, Sage Ann and Kellan Clay. The babies were born during the early morning hours of March 15, 2011.
What religion does John Roberts practice?
While we can’t say for sure what religion Roberts practices, it’s safe to assume he’s a man of Christian faith. In an essay Roberts wrote that appeared in the book All American Christmas, the Fox News co-anchor recollected back to how he spent the holiday after the untimely passing of his father.
Because Christmas is primarily observed by those of a Christain faith, Roberts may practice Christianity.