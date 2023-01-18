Billionaire Jim Ratcliffe Worked His Way to the Top, Might Bid on Manchester United

For several years, Jim Ratcliffe has held the title of Britain's richest person. Given the fortune he's amassed from Ineos, Ratcliffe is able to afford a holiday home in New Forest and purchase Manchester United, given he submits a bid and it's accepted.

Born: Oct. 18, 1952

Birthplace: Manchester, England

Education: Received his BS from the University of Birmingham and his MBA from the London Business School

Spouse: Amanda Townson (1985-1995)

Alicia Ratcliffe (mid-1990s-current)

Kids: 3 (two sons from Townson and a daughter from Maria Alessia Maresca)