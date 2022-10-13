Jerry Falwell Jr. Still Has an Impressive Net Worth Despite Scandals
The scandal involving Jerry Falwell Jr., the son of Baptist pastor Jerry Falwell Sr., his wife, and a pool boy is making headlines again thanks to an upcoming Hulu documentary.
God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty will detail Falwell's fall from grace in the Christian community amid his wife's affair and blackmail involving former President Donald Trump.
So, how much is Falwell, who resigned as president of Liberty University in 2020, worth today — and how did he make his money in the first place? Keep reading to find out.
Jerry Falwell Jr.'s father founded Liberty University — and was a huge televangelist.
Like father, like son. Jerry Falwell Sr. was a prominent pastor and conservative activist who founded the megachurch Thomas Road Baptist Church in Virginia and Liberty University before his death in 2007.
At that time, he was worth an estimated $10 million at the time, and most of his wealth went to his three children, Jerry Jr., Jonathan, and Jeannie.
Jerry went on to follow in his father's footsteps, who entrusted him with Liberty University while his brother Jonathan inherited the church.
Falwell's time as president of Liberty University was cut short when he published (and then deleted) a scandalous Instagram photo in August 2020 from a yacht party. Falwell denied any wrongdoing and said he was just holding a glass of "black water" as a prop, but it was not enough and he was forced to resign.
This came after it was revealed in 2019 that Falwell had asked Donald Trump's attorney Michael Cohen to "help get rid of photos" seemingly in exchange for his endorsement of the then-presidential candidate in 2016.
Shortly after, Jerry Falwell's wife Becki admitted to an affair with pool attendant, Giancarlo Granda.
In a Vanity Fair interview, Falwell's wife admitted to an affair with a then 20-year-old Giancarlo Granda from 2012 to 2014, after meeting at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach. Falwell revealed he had walked in on his wife and Granda and called the experience "traumatizing."
However, it was also revealed that the couple helped Granda and their son Jerry "Trey" Falwell III purchase a South Beach hostel in 2013. Now, Granda is sharing his side of the story in a new Hulu documentary titled, God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty, claiming Falwell filmed his liaisons with his wife.
So, how much is Jerry Falwell Jr. worth today?
The disgraced Evangelical is currently being sued by Liberty University for $40 million for breach of contract and fiduciary duty. Despite his scandals and ongoing legal issues, according to Celebrity Net Worth, he is still worth an estimated $100 million thanks to his work as an attorney and his father's Evangelical empire.
Following his resignation from the university, Falwell also walked away with $10.5 million in pay.
"Liberty never had any rules for whether the president or any staff member could drink alcohol,” Falwell told Vanity Fair. "I couldn’t believe the board was shocked about that."