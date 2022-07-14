TSM CEO Andy Dinh’s Net Worth Is Over $1M Thanks to e-Sports

Andy Dinh is a former professional League of Legends player. He gained recognition while playing alongside his brother Dan Dinh, with whom he formed one of the first competitive League of Legends teams. In 2009, he founded Team SoloMid, also known as TSM, which is a professional esports organization. TSM fields players in a large number of games including League of Legends, Apex Legends, and Fortnite. Dinh is currently on a two-year probation as the head of TSM.

Birthdate: April 19, 1992

Birthplace: San Jose, Calif.

Brother: Dan Dinh