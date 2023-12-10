Name Monica Seles Net Worth $50 million Gender Female Date of Birth Dec 2, 1973 Age 50 years Nationality American Profession Tennis Player

Remembered for winning seven out of eight major singles finals before turning 20 and achieving the world No. 1 spot at the age of 18, Monica Seles, a retired Yugoslav-American professional tennis player, has amassed a net worth of $50 million. In 1991, she gained the top spot among female tennis players, years after she won the French Open at the age of 16. In her tennis career, She earned around $15 million in prize money alone, and retired from professional tennis in 2008, leaving behind a remarkable legacy in the sport.

Super Bowl LVI Coin Toss will honor the 50th Anniversary of Title IX and Inclusion Across Sports, and who better than our very own Billie Jean King to be the Honorary Coin Toss Captain for today's Super Bowl.@WTA @BillieJeanKing — Monica Seles (@MonicaSeles10s) February 13, 2022

Tennis has been the main source of income for Monica Seles apart from endorsement deals with brands such as Nike and Fila. In 1988, at just 14, Seles played her first professional tournament as an amateur. She turned pro in February 1989 and won her debut title in Houston in May. By June, she reached the French Open semi-finals but lost to Steffi Graf.

The next year, Seles went on a remarkable 36-match winning streak, clinching six consecutive tournament victories, including her first Grand Slam singles title at the 1990 French Open. In the final, she defeated Graf, becoming the youngest-ever French Open singles champion at the age of 16.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monica Seles (@monicaseles10s)

In 1991, she won the Australian Open and defended her French Open title, securing the world no.1 ranking. She returned to the US Open and won the third Grand Slam title of the year. By year-end, she had won 10 of the 16 tournaments she participated in.

In 1992, Seles defended her titles at the Australian, French, and US Open. Despite reaching the Wimbledon final, she lost to Graf. Regardless, she finished the year as the world no.1 player.

Monica Seles of the United States talks during a press conference | Photo by Clive Brunskill | Getty Images

In 1993, Seles, then the top-ranked player, won the Australian Open and the Virginia Slims of Chicago. Tragedy struck in April when, during a match in Hamburg, Germany, an obsessed fan of Steffi Graf, Gunter Parche, stabbed her between the shoulder blades. While physically recovering in weeks, the emotional toll led to a two-year break from competitive tennis.

The incident led to heightened security at tennis events. Seles returned in 1995, won the Canadian Open, and reached the U.S. Open final. Despite facing challenges, she secured her last Grand Slam title at the 1996 Australian Open. After retiring officially in 2008, she was elected to the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2009.

Image Source: Monica Seles attends the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) | Photo by John Phillips | Getty Images

Just posted a photo https://t.co/AGaBIuWOwy — Monica Seles (@MonicaSeles10s) June 16, 2022

Seles was born on December 2, 1973, in Yugoslavia, and brought up in an ethnic Hungarian family. She acquired American citizenship in 1994 and obtained Hungarian citizenship in 2007.

In 2009, she released her memoir, "Getting a Grip: On My Body, My Mind, MySelf," where she candidly shares her battles with depression, binge eating disorder, and more. In 2015, she worked as a spokesperson for Shire Pharmaceuticals, promoting the first drug approved to treat binge eating disorder.

In 2009, Seles began dating Tom Golisano, a businessman. The couple announced their engagement in 2014 and exchanged vows soon.

Monica Seles attends Citi Taste Of Tennis Miami 2022 | Photo by Jason Koerner | Getty Images

What is Monica Seles' net worth?

As of 2023, Monica Seles' net worth is $50 million.

How old is Monica Seles now?

Monica Seles is now 50 years old.

How many Grand Slam titles does Monica Seles have?

In her tennis career, Monica Seles has won 9 Grand Slam titles.

