Name Michael Owen Net Worth $70 Million Salary $500,000 per month Annual Income $6 Million Gender Male DOB December 14, 1979 Age 43 Years Nationality British Profession Retired English soccer player

What is Michael Owen's net worth?

Michael Owen, the former English soccer player with a prolific career, has a net worth of $70 million, according to CAKnowledge. Owen is one of those names in world soccer who achieved success at an early age.

Image Source: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Michael Owen's endorsements and sponsorships

Michael Owen has been watchmaker Tissot's brand ambassador since 1998 and maintains a partnership with Jaguar. Post-retirement in 2013, he personally endorsed Soccer World, which fosters young player participation. However, the financial details of these contracts and Owen's earnings from them remain undisclosed.

Salary

Owen secured a lucrative five-year contract worth $3.5 million with Liverpool in October 1997 when he was just 16, making him the highest-paid teenager then.

In September 2001, Owen inked another four-year agreement with Liverpool for $5 million, to become one of the English Premier League's top earners.

In 2004, Owen moved to Real Madrid for a $14 million contract and scored 13 goals in one season. He was then signed by Newcastle United in 2005 for a club-record fee of $29.5 million, which ensured a weekly wage of $150,000 ($7.5 million yearly). After struggling with injuries, Owen joined Manchester United for two seasons in 2009 for a weekly salary of $40,000 ($2 million per year), and extended his association for an additional year, according to The Richest.

Image Source: Phil Cole /Allsport/Getty Images

Rising net worth through the years

Net Worth in 2023 $70 Million Net Worth in 2022 $64 Million Net Worth in 2021 $58 Million Net Worth in 2020 $52 Million Net Worth in 2019 $47 Million

Social media

Instagram 483K Twitter 3.7M

Real estate holdings

Michael Owen's family residence is worth more than $5 million and features amenities like a pool, gym, stables, and an outdoor play area. The interior is adorned with tasteful furnishings and wood paneling throughout.

Early life

Born on December 14, 1979, in Chester, England, Michael James Owen was the fourth child of professional soccer player Terry Owen. Having played for clubs like Chester City and Everton, Owen's father introduced him to the sport at age seven. After stepping on the field at a young age, Owen joined Liverpool's youth club in 1991.

Image Source: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Career Highlights and Awards

After transitioning to the professional ranks of Liverpool in 1996, Owen sprinted towards greatness in the English Premier League. He etched his name in soccer history by netting 100 goals in 216 appearances for Liverpool. Owen's debut goal for Liverpool in 1997 made him the club's youngest goal scorer, and he won Premier League Golden Boot in the same year. The pinnacle of his accomplishments came in 2001, securing a treble and the prestigious Ballon d'Or awards.

Image Source: Ian Horrocks/ Getty Images

