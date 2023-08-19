The Teen Sensation Who Became a Soccer Legend: Michael Owen's Journey to a $70 Million Net Worth
What is Michael Owen's net worth?
Michael Owen, the former English soccer player with a prolific career, has a net worth of $70 million, according to CAKnowledge. Owen is one of those names in world soccer who achieved success at an early age.
Michael Owen's endorsements and sponsorships
Michael Owen has been watchmaker Tissot's brand ambassador since 1998 and maintains a partnership with Jaguar. Post-retirement in 2013, he personally endorsed Soccer World, which fosters young player participation. However, the financial details of these contracts and Owen's earnings from them remain undisclosed.
Owen secured a lucrative five-year contract worth $3.5 million with Liverpool in October 1997 when he was just 16, making him the highest-paid teenager then.
In September 2001, Owen inked another four-year agreement with Liverpool for $5 million, to become one of the English Premier League's top earners.
In 2004, Owen moved to Real Madrid for a $14 million contract and scored 13 goals in one season. He was then signed by Newcastle United in 2005 for a club-record fee of $29.5 million, which ensured a weekly wage of $150,000 ($7.5 million yearly). After struggling with injuries, Owen joined Manchester United for two seasons in 2009 for a weekly salary of $40,000 ($2 million per year), and extended his association for an additional year, according to The Richest.
Rising net worth through the years
Real estate holdings
Michael Owen's family residence is worth more than $5 million and features amenities like a pool, gym, stables, and an outdoor play area. The interior is adorned with tasteful furnishings and wood paneling throughout.
Early life
Born on December 14, 1979, in Chester, England, Michael James Owen was the fourth child of professional soccer player Terry Owen. Having played for clubs like Chester City and Everton, Owen's father introduced him to the sport at age seven. After stepping on the field at a young age, Owen joined Liverpool's youth club in 1991.
Career Highlights and Awards
After transitioning to the professional ranks of Liverpool in 1996, Owen sprinted towards greatness in the English Premier League. He etched his name in soccer history by netting 100 goals in 216 appearances for Liverpool. Owen's debut goal for Liverpool in 1997 made him the club's youngest goal scorer, and he won Premier League Golden Boot in the same year. The pinnacle of his accomplishments came in 2001, securing a treble and the prestigious Ballon d'Or awards.
