Melanie Rose Is Renovating Sex Rooms—and Sex Lives—in New Netflix Reality Show

On her website, Rose says she was born in London and now lives in Los Angeles. While she was still across the pond, she worked as an actress, with The Daily Beast noting that she appeared in a West End production of Annie. With co-author Michael Scott, Rose wrote the thriller novel Mirror Image, billed as “a chillingly erotic tale of evil as old as time and as beautiful as eternity.” Information about Rose’s net worth is sketchy, but multiple websites estimate her net worth to be $1.5 million.