Elkan Is Emerging as One of Music's Most Strategically Positioned Artists in 2026 With a high-profile collaboration, a solo release on a major label, and deep ties to one of hip-hop's biggest names, the producer-turned-artist is building serious industry momentum. By Market Realist Team May 29 2026, Published 3:28 p.m. ET Source: Alex “Figs” Figueroa

For an artist who has spent much of his career working behind the scenes, Elkan is making a notably deliberate transition into the spotlight — and the early results suggest the move is paying off.

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Signed to Big Beat Records and Atlantic Records, two imprints with significant infrastructure and distribution reach, Elkan has spent years accumulating production credits that would be the envy of most working producers. His work includes Drake's fan-favorite track "Nokia" as well as production credits on Drake's forthcoming project — a relationship that carries considerable commercial weight given Drake's sustained dominance in streaming numbers and cultural relevance.

Source: Alex “Figs” Figueroa

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The Becky G Collaboration Signals a Calculated Cross-Market Play

In March, Elkan released "MARATHON" alongside Becky G, a move that reads as strategically sound on multiple levels. Becky G commands a substantial and loyal audience across both English-language and Spanish-language markets, giving the collaboration meaningful reach into the Latin music space — one of the fastest-growing segments of the global music industry. The track's bilingual structure and the accompanying music video, shot on location in Milan with professional choreography, reflect a level of production investment consistent with a major label push. For Elkan, the association broadens his profile well beyond the hip-hop production world he's best known in.

"Robotic Love" Represents His Solo Commercial Massive Success

Released May 4th on Big Beat/Atlantic Records, "Robotic Love" is Elkan's most direct statement yet as a solo act. The single's futuristic sonic direction and polished visual rollout suggest a deliberate effort to establish an identifiable artistic identity separate from his production work — a transition that has historically proven difficult for producers attempting to cross over, but one that his label backing and existing industry relationships position him to execute more effectively than most. The track has drawn early comparisons to high-rotation summer releases, a category that carries significant playlist placement and streaming implications heading into Q3.

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Source: Elkan

His Comments on the Drake-Kendrick Situation Reflect Mature Industry Positioning

When approached by paparazzi and asked directly whether his professional relationship with Drake affects his stance on Kendrick Lamar, Elkan responded with measured, conflict-free commentary — a notable choice given the sustained media attention the feud has attracted. For an artist in the early stages of building a solo public profile, avoiding unnecessary polarization while maintaining credibility is sound positioning, and Elkan appeared to navigate it effectively.

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