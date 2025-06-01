ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Mark Cuban offers a huge $500,000 deal to 'Shark Tank' constestants dressed as British Royalty

Cuban said no at first as the entrepreneurs revealed that guest shark Peter Jones was their favorite.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the entrepreneurs and Mark Cuban on "Shark Tank" (Cover image source: YouTube | Sony Pictures Television)
Screenshots showing the entrepreneurs and Mark Cuban on "Shark Tank" (Cover image source: YouTube | Sony Pictures Television)

In addition to a pitch and the numbers, investors on “Shark Tank” consider several factors, such as the sector they are acquainted with and their own personal beliefs and lifestyle choices, before backing a venture. But sometimes a shark can make an exception, and that's what Mark Cuban did for a British sibling duo, who pitched pre-cooked meals. As a proponent of healthy eating, Cuban said that he was out right at the start, but changed his mind later on and offered them a fantastic deal.

via GIPHY

 

The entrepreneurs were Christopher and Jennifer Jane, who were seeking $400,000 for 10% equity in their company, Proper Good. The company makes healthy pre-cooked meals in packages that could be eaten on the go without even being heated. The entrepreneurs claimed that the products did not require refrigeration and that they were popular amongst truckers, nurses, or any professional who needed to have a hearty and healthy meal on the go.

The entrepreneurs were dressed like British royalty, which caught the attention of guest shark Peter Jones. They even said that he was their favorite shark. “Alright, I’m out,” Cuban said upon hearing this. But, the shark’s immense knowledge and experience in the healthy food space gave him the confidence to tackle the issues that the other sharks found a bit too challenging.

Screenshot showing Mark Cuban on
Screenshot showing Mark Cuban on "Shark Tank." (Image source: YouTube | Sony Pictures Television)

Daymond John was the first to say no, as this was an industry in which he had little experience. Lori Greiner liked the products but believed that it was too early to invest in Proper Good just yet. The company might have boasted year-to-date sales of $1 million, but the entrepreneurs said that the company was still incurring losses due to its high cost of customer acquisition. Jones and Kevin O’Leary found this to be too much of an obstacle to invest almost half a million dollars into and backed out. The only person left was Cuban, the man who had said no to them right off the bat. Not only was he interested in the product, but he was confident that he could turn things around in a major way for the company. However, it was not going to be cheap.

 

“I know how to make this thing huge. I’m afraid you guys might hold me back,” he said, before adding, “When you have a product that’s functional and it’s the message itself, then you just gotta let it sell. Would you be willing to change your marketing and your packaging?” It did not take the entrepreneurs long to say yes, and the shark made them an offer. He asked for 25% of the company for $400,000.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Proper Good (@eatpropergood)

 

This was more than double what they wanted to give up. The entrepreneurs would have preferred a better deal, but Cuban was the only one who offered them anything at all. After a little negotiation, the shark came down to 20%, and that was ultimately the deal that was struck. It was a decent deal considering the fact that they might have left the show with nothing.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant lost out on a car after failing to solve bonus round puzzle
COSTCO
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant lost out on a car after failing to solve bonus round puzzle
He could have taken his new car to his Costco adventures but that is not going to happen.
1 hour ago
Mark Cuban offers a huge $500,000 deal to 'Shark Tank' constestants dressed as British Royalty
ECONOMY & WORK
Mark Cuban offers a huge $500,000 deal to 'Shark Tank' constestants dressed as British Royalty
Cuban said no at first as the entrepreneurs revealed that guest shark Peter Jones was their favorite.
2 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings a bunch of old newspapers and gets a stunning appraisal for it
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings a bunch of old newspapers and gets a stunning appraisal for it
The publication was started by a women's rights activist who helped to pass a major legislation.
3 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins $40,000 after easily solving a tough puzzle in bonus round
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins $40,000 after easily solving a tough puzzle in bonus round
The man was trailing from the beginning but his game picked up pace later on.
4 hours ago
'Jeopardy' viewers baffled as all 3 contestants failed to guess 'Fresh Prince of Bel Air' star
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' viewers baffled as all 3 contestants failed to guess 'Fresh Prince of Bel Air' star
The actor had a cameo in the popular sitcom and was the star of the blockbuster, "Shaft."
6 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' star Vanna White has met many famous people — but one singer made her go 'wow'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' star Vanna White has met many famous people — but one singer made her go 'wow'
The veteran TV personality has been on the show for over 40 years and has met countless celebrities.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to speak after expert revealed the value of his 1795 lap desk
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to speak after expert revealed the value of his 1795 lap desk
The guest who made an under $3,000 investment was blown away by the massive appraisal.
1 day ago
Former 'Jeopardy' players spill secrets about the warning given backstage: 'We needed to...'
ECONOMY & WORK
Former 'Jeopardy' players spill secrets about the warning given backstage: 'We needed to...'
The former contestants shared how things went and their personal interaction from the green room.
1 day ago
Walmart shopper issues warning after he performed a 'test' on Great Value bread: 'It's not real...'
WALMART
Walmart shopper issues warning after he performed a 'test' on Great Value bread: 'It's not real...'
The creator’s concern was that the bread retained its original shape despite being crushed.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a fortune for two books signed by British royalty
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a fortune for two books signed by British royalty
The books were written and signed by one of the most controversial kings in British history.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestant gets a life-changing deal for toy pitched as 'Lego's next big competitor'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestant gets a life-changing deal for toy pitched as 'Lego's next big competitor'
While the founder of "Pinblock" got a deal, the terms weren't ideal for him.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest couldn't stop laughing after hearing the value of her grandma's necklace
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest couldn't stop laughing after hearing the value of her grandma's necklace
As per the expert, the necklace was made in around 1905 and was from the Edwardian era.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest calls her vase 'ugly' and then ends up getting a five-figure appraisal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest calls her vase 'ugly' and then ends up getting a five-figure appraisal
The guest who paid $580 for the item was blown away by the 30x appraisal.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest asks 'are you kidding me?' after expert revealed the value of his artwork
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest asks 'are you kidding me?' after expert revealed the value of his artwork
The guest believed that the portrait was worth somewhere around $500 and was shocked later on.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' fans call out Drew Carey over his insensitive dig at elderly player: 'Nasty work...'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' fans call out Drew Carey over his insensitive dig at elderly player: 'Nasty work...'
Fans were not happy about showcasing a loss on YouTube and social media.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant tucks himself into bed and plays with a dog — ends up with a 6-figure deal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestant tucks himself into bed and plays with a dog — ends up with a 6-figure deal
The entrepreneurs even got a couple of sharks to lie down, and they loved the experience.
3 days ago
Robert Herjavec recognizes 'Shark Tank' contestants from his wedding and give them a massive deal
ECONOMY & WORK
Robert Herjavec recognizes 'Shark Tank' contestants from his wedding and give them a massive deal
Herjavec loved the product and understood its potential even when most of his colleagues didn't.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a guitar that belonged to rock legend — then he showed up at the store
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a guitar that belonged to rock legend — then he showed up at the store
Phil Collen and his band need no introduction as they are considered legends in their genre.
3 days ago
'Pop Culture Jeopardy' fans think the show is going to be canceled soon and they have got proof
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pop Culture Jeopardy' fans think the show is going to be canceled soon and they have got proof
The original version has been ruling TV screens and hearts for decades now.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest was in disbelief after expert revealed the value of his 100-year-old vases
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest was in disbelief after expert revealed the value of his 100-year-old vases
The guest said that his daughter had purchased them at an estate auction for around $300.
4 days ago