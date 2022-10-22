Viral Post Sparks Debate — Should You Send a Thank You Email After a Job Interview?

One of the biggest rationales for the demise of the post-interview thank you note is that many applicants feel they are often not given the same courtesy from employers — with many ghosting an applicant after a job interview.

"If they don't care to take the time to let us know whether we are hired or not then I don't care to take the time to make some kind of thank you letter," one person explained before another added, "Yeah, I’ve only gotten rejection emails like 2 percent of the time. And the vast majority of those are automated by the HR system they use... I’ll send thank you notes when they actually give me rejection emails instead of ghosting."