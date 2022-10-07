Market Realist
Home > Personal Finance > Jobs
Employee at Dell Technologies
Source: Dell

Do You Work at One of the "Most Loved" Companies in America?

By

Oct. 7 2022, Published 12:21 p.m. ET

Amid labor shortages, quiet quitting, and resistance to giving up work-from-home flexibility, employees definitely have the upper hand in the workforce at the moment.

Due to this, companies are doing everything to keep their workers happy.

Article continues below advertisement

From signing bonuses to improving company culture, some companies have stood out from others when it comes to employee satisfaction. In fact, Newsweek just released its list of 100 Most Loved Workplaces in 2022 — based on metrics such as remote work flexibility, career progression, and how employees feel about their bosses — and some unexpected companies made the list.

So, who made the top of the list? Keep reading to find out!

Dell Technologies

dell technologies most loved
Source: Dell

Employees at the Dell Technologies World Expo 2022.

The technology giant earned the top spot on the list — and it's all because of its dedication to upskilling its employees. According to the outlet, Dell has a build-your-career hub to skill up their workers and to ensure that a majority of management positions are filled internally.

Michael Dell is the current CEO of the company, which last year employed over 150,000 people.

Article continues below advertisement

SAP America

Not familiar with SAP America? It is a computer software company based in Newton Square, Pa., with a "make a difference" mission.

The best part of working there, however, is that staff can take "Social Sabbaticals," a program that allows employees to apply their skills in developing communities.

Avanade

avanade most loved companies
Source: Avanade Facebook

The benefits at information technology company Avanade landed it at the No. 3 spot, with perks such as reimbursement for adoption and gender transition leaves.

The company also hosts a team-building event called Innovate Fest, where employees can win cash prizes.

Article continues below advertisement

Marriott Vacations Worldwide

According to Newsweek, "mistakes aren’t punished; instead, they are celebrated and used as learning and development opportunities" at the popular hospitality company, located in Orlando, Fla.

Say less.

Hilton Grand Vacations

hilton grand vacation most loved
Source: Hilton Facebook

The Kohala Suites By Hilton Grand Vacations Club in Hawaii.

Another hospitality company rounds out the top five, and it is Hilton Grand Vacations, also located in Orlando. We shouldn't be surprised Hilton made the list, especially when employees can work from locations such as the Hawaiian Islands.

Honorable mentions go to financial services company Ally, HR technology ZipRecruiter, Chen Med, a healthcare company, San Francisco-based tech company Zapier, and wellness startup Gympass, who rounded out the top 10.

Now, there is only one thing left to do — see if any of these companies are hiring! To see the full list, visit Newsweek here.

Advertisement

Latest Jobs News and Updates

    Market Realist Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.