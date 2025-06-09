'Jeopardy' fans just spotted Ken Jennings in Adam Sandler's new film: 'Play the Bob Barker role...'

Jennings would be following in the footsteps of Bob Barker, who appeared in the film's first edition.

Ken Jennings started off as an iconic player with a winning streak on "Jeopardy!" before gaining even more popularity as its host. That's why it wasn't all that surprising when he made a cameo appearance in a highly anticipated film starring Adam Sandler. But fans seem to be divided over what role his character will play in it, according to a report in Parade. The movie is called Happy Gilmore 2, and its trailer has received more than 3 million views on YouTube. Jennings appears in the trailer at the 1:19 mark saying, “Happy Gilmore.” At first glance, it seems like he’ll be playing himself.

Jennings was seen as the host of “Jeopardy!” in the trailer, probably saying the name of Sandler’s character as an answer to a question. In the first Happy Gilmore movie, late “Price is Right” host Bob Barker had a hilarious role in which he beat up Sandler’s character. As a game show host himself, some fans believe that Jennings’ character might find himself in a similar situation on the big screen.

The discussion kicked off on Reddit in r/Jeopardy under a post that read, “Did anyone catch that glimpse of him in the trailer?! I squealed!” Several fans of the show gave their two cents about what Jennings’ character would be like. "It's just not Happy Gilmore if he doesn't get beat up by a game show host," one user commented. “I think it will be a super brief cameo,” one more fan added.

“I saw this and wondered if he would play the Bob Barker role. Love Ken but I don't see him faring well in a brawl against Happy. But it has to be something related to that storyline, I'm very curious where they go with that,” another user commented. “I think Ken being some kind of MMA savant would be hilarious,” wrote another.

This is not the first time Jennings has made an appearance in anything other than “Jeopardy!” He had a brief appearance on the TV show "Call Me Kat" starring former host Mayim Bialik. Bialik’s character had been upgraded to a first-class seat on a flight where she happened to be seated beside Jennings. For someone who isn’t a professional actor, Jennings did a fantastic job as the straight-faced comic relief.

One of the most hilarious lines from the segment was Bialik’s character asking Jennings if he knew that Madagascar was the original homeland of the lemurs. "I did know that. Of course, I kind of know everything," he said. Jennings has also been on an episode of The Simpsons, and his animated version shared the screen with animations of Neil DeGrasse Tyson, Suze Orman, and Homer Simpson.

It has been a long time since Jennings has made an appearance in a movie, and fans are definitely curious, even if they're divided.