Name George Soros Net Worth $9 Billion Sources of Income Hedge funds, investments, businesses DOB 12th August 1930 Age 93 years Gender Male Nationality Hungary Profession Businessman, investor, philanthropist, economist

Also Read: What Is the Net Worth of Real Estate Tycoon Richard Hilton?

Hungarian-American Business Magnate George Soros, currently in the news for reportedly financing pro-Palestine protests, is an active philanthropist who has worked his life to earn an estimated net worth of $9 billion according to the Celebrity Net Worth. His childhood was affected by the Nazi occupation which murdered over 500,000 Hungarian Jewish families. After the war ended, he migrated to London where he worked as a porter and waiter to fund his studies, before moving to the US. He managed investments of clients through a hedgefund from the 1960s to 2011. Soros was awarded the Financial Times Person of the Year in 2018. Soros and Jim Rogers founded Soros Management Fund in 1970 and enjoyed the status of becoming one of the most profitable companies in the sector. His company has earned by investing in Amazon, Netflix, Alphabet, T-Mobile, Walmart, and others.

PARK CITY, UT - JANUARY 20: George Soros (L) and entertainer Harry Belafonte attend An Artist At The Table Dinner & Program at Montage during the 2011 Sundance Film Festival on January 20, 2011 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Fred Hayes/Getty Images)

Soros' main backing to build a financial empire was the income generated from the Soros Fund Management which was founded in 1970. It made more than $30 billion for investors and had around $45 billion of assets. George Soros is the chairman of Soros Fund Management and has $6.4 billion of assets but the operations are handled by Dawn Fitzpatrick who is the CEO and CIO at the company. Apart from this, he started Open Society Foundations for which he had set aside $32 billion from his wealth and helped people in distributing $15 billion. The foundation is an amalgamation of organizations and has partners across 100 countries. Soros has also tried his hand at writing books and some of his famous works include "The Alchemy of Finance", "In Defence of Open Society", and "Soros on Soros: Staying Ahead of the Curve." Recently, Soros handed his precious foundation ISF to his son Alexander who is now the chairman and will be handling all the operations and assets.

Also Read: Christoph Waltz Took Hollywood by Storm With His Role in 'Inglorious Basterds'; Here's His Net worth

WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 28: Financier and political activist, George Soros, holds up his new book as he briefs the press on his criticism of U.S. President George W. Bush's policies at the National Press Club September 28, 2004 in Washington, DC. Soros, in a new book titled, "The Bubble of American Supremacy: The Costs of Bush's War in Iraq" writes that the administration's policies have endangered the U.S. people and undermined U.S. values. (Photo by Mike Theiler/Getty Images)

Also Read: Alex Jones Has Been Pressed With Defamation Charges of $1.5 Billion; What’s His Current Net Worth?

George Soros was born in a rich Jewish family and on 12th August 1930 in Budapest, Hungary. He gathered fame as an investor, philanthropist, political activist, and business tycoon. Soros' first marriage was to Annaliese Witschak in 1960, but they parted ways in 1983. The couple had three children namely Andrea, Robert, and Jonathan. He then married Susan Weber Soros who was 24 years younger and was also a philanthropist. They moved on with their divorce in 2005 and had two children Alexander and Gregory. Tamiko Bolton then became Soros' third and present wife, they met each other at a dinner party and got engaged and married in 2013.

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 04: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK TABLOID NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 48 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME. MANDATORY CREDIT PHOTO BY DAVE M. BENETT/GETTY IMAGES REQUIRED) George Soros (L) and Tamika Bolton attend a cocktail reception at the 4th Fortune Forum Summit held at The Dorchester on December 4, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Dave M. Benett/Getty Images)

Instagram 82,100 Followers Twitter 402,000 Followers

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 20: UN High Commissioner for Refugees, United Nations H.E. Filippo Grandi, Founder and Chair, Soros Fund Management and the Open Society Foundations George Soros and Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship of Canada John McCallum attend 2016 Concordia Summit - Day 2 at Grand Hyatt New York on September 20, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Ben Hider/Getty Images for Concordia Summit)

Presidential Medal of Freedom by Barack Obama 2015: For philanthropic efforts.

J. William Fulbright Prize for International Understanding 2000: Promotion of democratic governance.

Financial Times Person of the Year 2018: For his financial and philanthropic work.

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 27: Fareed Zakaria, Matteo Renzi, Bill Clinton, and George Soros speak during the 2015 Clinton Global Initiative Annual Meeting at Sheraton Times Square on September 27, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

What is George Soros' firm named?

Soros started his own company named Soros Fund Management in 1970.

Is George Soros married?

Yes. George Soros has been married thrice.

Does George Soros have any philanthropic organization?

Soros founded "Open Society Foundations" in 1984 to continue his philanthropic societal works on a large level.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is the Emir of Qatar's Net Worth?

Ridley Scott Changed Cinema With Classics Such as 'Alien' and 'Blade Runner'; Here's His Net Worth