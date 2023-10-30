George Soros Survived Nazi Occupation and Grew Up to be an Activist Investor; Here's His Net Worth
George Soros' net worth
Hungarian-American Business Magnate George Soros, currently in the news for reportedly financing pro-Palestine protests, is an active philanthropist who has worked his life to earn an estimated net worth of $9 billion according to the Celebrity Net Worth. His childhood was affected by the Nazi occupation which murdered over 500,000 Hungarian Jewish families. After the war ended, he migrated to London where he worked as a porter and waiter to fund his studies, before moving to the US. He managed investments of clients through a hedgefund from the 1960s to 2011. Soros was awarded the Financial Times Person of the Year in 2018. Soros and Jim Rogers founded Soros Management Fund in 1970 and enjoyed the status of becoming one of the most profitable companies in the sector. His company has earned by investing in Amazon, Netflix, Alphabet, T-Mobile, Walmart, and others.
What are George Soros’ sources of income?
Soros' main backing to build a financial empire was the income generated from the Soros Fund Management which was founded in 1970. It made more than $30 billion for investors and had around $45 billion of assets. George Soros is the chairman of Soros Fund Management and has $6.4 billion of assets but the operations are handled by Dawn Fitzpatrick who is the CEO and CIO at the company. Apart from this, he started Open Society Foundations for which he had set aside $32 billion from his wealth and helped people in distributing $15 billion. The foundation is an amalgamation of organizations and has partners across 100 countries. Soros has also tried his hand at writing books and some of his famous works include "The Alchemy of Finance", "In Defence of Open Society", and "Soros on Soros: Staying Ahead of the Curve." Recently, Soros handed his precious foundation ISF to his son Alexander who is now the chairman and will be handling all the operations and assets.
Personal life
George Soros was born in a rich Jewish family and on 12th August 1930 in Budapest, Hungary. He gathered fame as an investor, philanthropist, political activist, and business tycoon. Soros' first marriage was to Annaliese Witschak in 1960, but they parted ways in 1983. The couple had three children namely Andrea, Robert, and Jonathan. He then married Susan Weber Soros who was 24 years younger and was also a philanthropist. They moved on with their divorce in 2005 and had two children Alexander and Gregory. Tamiko Bolton then became Soros' third and present wife, they met each other at a dinner party and got engaged and married in 2013.
Social media following
|82,100 Followers
|402,000 Followers
Awards and recognition
Presidential Medal of Freedom by Barack Obama 2015: For philanthropic efforts.
J. William Fulbright Prize for International Understanding 2000: Promotion of democratic governance.
Financial Times Person of the Year 2018: For his financial and philanthropic work.
FAQs
What is George Soros' firm named?
Soros started his own company named Soros Fund Management in 1970.
Is George Soros married?
Yes. George Soros has been married thrice.
Does George Soros have any philanthropic organization?
Soros founded "Open Society Foundations" in 1984 to continue his philanthropic societal works on a large level.
