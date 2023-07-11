If you're an animal lover, then this side hustle can be the ideal pick for you, and you're just in time for the vacation season when many pet parents are looking for reliable pet sitters while they are out. Almost 45% of Americans plan to travel more this summer compared to last year as per a survey with 1000 respondents. Pet sitters have seen a 19% rise in salaries in the last 5 years and projected job growth for pet sitters is 16% from 2018-2028, per Zippia. So if you're interested in exploring this niche but don't really know where to begin, then rest easy, we've got your back.

For all kinds of jobs related to animals, you can head over to sites that list them. Some sites like Care.com, Rover, Wag!, and Sittercity are great for finding opportunities. Dog walkers make an average of $20 to $40 per hour, as per Thumbtack cost estimates, reports CNBC Make It. Keep in mind that all these websites charge money or some kind of membership fee.

Image Source: Chevanon Photography/Pexels

Dog walking: Probably the most famous job in the world of pet sitting is walking dogs. Though it might sound simple, walking them often requires skills. It's always a good idea to work on your dog walking skills before getting into the profession. The average annual salary falls between $27,001 and $41,255, as per Salary.com.

Pet grooming: Pet grooming can be tedious and therefore high paying, and as per ZipRecruiter, a pet groomer can make around $69,000 annually.

Checking in on pets: Sometimes all you have to do is refill their water and clean their litter boxes in case it's a cat. This will not pay as much as the other two jobs but is still great for that extra pocket money.

Pet sitting is more demanding than it seems. Generally, it depends on the type of pet, their temperament, and their habits but there are some things that are common for every pet-sitting job. Here are some things to keep in mind before embarking on this journey of pet setting.

Pexels | Dominika Roseclay

Know the basics

While it might seem very obvious, it's very important to have your foundation strong. This includes knowing the toxic food items for the pet breed you have been entrusted with or even having knowledge of medicines in times of emergency.

Avoid meeting the pet for the first time on the day of the job

A practice visit is always a good idea. Most pets are routine creatures, so familiarity plays an important role.

Determine your rates

It's important to know what you can offer that will help you determine the worth of your service. Make sure to do proper market research before jumping into the profession.

In the age of digital, it's a no-brainer that you need to go online to make the process smoother. Here are the steps.

Image Source: cottonbro studio/Pexels

Create a profile on any of the pet job listing sites mentioned above: Signing up is the first step. Decide on devices and rates, develop and showcase your skill and make sure to include pictures of you with animals.

A background check is a must: Pet parents are serious about their furbabies more than ever. In the age of informed pet parenting, it's important to establish yourself as a trustworthy and reliable pet sitter, and for that, you need to be verified. Different sites have different procedures for verification, so make sure to complete the steps before you dive into the world of pets.

There, you're all set: Time to look for job listings and find what's suitable for your schedule and lifestyle.