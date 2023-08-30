Tech Mogul John McAfee Held a $100 Million Fortune at His Peak; What Was His Net Worth at the Time of Death?

Name John David McAfee Net Worth $4 Million at the time of death Sources of Income Entrepreneurship, Software Business Gender Male Date of Birth September 18, 1945 - June 23, 2021 Age 75 years old Nationality American Profession Programmer, Businessperson

John McAfee at the Beacon Hotel | Getty Images | Joe Raedle

Also Read: What is Bob Dylan's Net Worth?

John McAfee was a renowned British-American technology entrepreneur, who founded McAfee Associates, a pioneering company in the field of computer anti-virus software. Born on September 18, 1945, McAfee had a remarkable career marked by both financial success and controversy. His contributions to the tech industry and his tumultuous personal life made him a prominent figure in the business world.

John McAfee's net worth was estimated to be around $4 million at the time of his death in 2021. However, during the peak of his software career, his net worth exceeded $100 million. His wealth originated from the creation of McAfee Associates, a company that revolutionized computer security with its anti-virus software. Unfortunately, McAfee's fortune dwindled due to a series of bad investments, including substantial losses during the 2008 global recession. He also made risky financial decisions, such as betting on Lehman Brothers' bonds. These circumstances led to the erosion of his net worth over time, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Also Read: In Steve Jobs' Shoes, Tim Cook Led Apple to a $3 Trillion Market Cap; Here's His Own Net Worth

John McAfee's primary source of income was his involvement in the technology industry. He gained substantial wealth through his company, McAfee Associates, which developed and sold anti-virus software. His contributions to computer security established him as a pioneer in the field.

Also Read: What is Axl Rose's Net Worth?

John McAfee at the Beacon Hotel | Getty Images | Joe Raedle

One of McAfee's most notable business ventures was the establishment of McAfee Associates in 1987. The company's anti-virus software became widely recognized for its effectiveness in protecting computers from malware threats. Despite selling his stake in the company for $100 million, the software continued to thrive under different ownerships, ultimately being acquired by Intel and then spun off into a separate entity.

While specific details about John McAfee's total assets are not readily available, his wealth included real estate properties, including a mansion in Hawaii and a ranch in New Mexico. However, due to financial difficulties, he was forced to sell some of these assets at a significant loss.

Facebook 109K Instagram 962 Twitter 1.1M



Personal life and controversies

In the mid-1990s, John McAfee sold his stake in his company, initially amassing $100 million. Had he kept it, the company's later acquisition by Intel for $7.7 billion could have made him a billionaire. Unfortunately, poor investments and decisions greatly diminished his wealth. He was forced to sell assets like a $25 million Colorado estate for just $5.7 million along with properties in Hawaii and New Mexico and a private jet. After the 2008 financial crisis, his net worth declined further, leading to his move to Belize in 2009.

John McAfee's personal life was marked by various controversies and legal issues. He faced allegations of unlicensed drug manufacturing, for possession of an unlicensed weapon and was even named a person of interest in a murder case in Belize. He faced multiple arrests, including charges related to tax evasion. McAfee's adventurous and often eccentric lifestyle along with his confrontations with the law contributed to his media presence.

What was John McAfee's net worth at the time of his death?

At the time of his death, John McAfee's net worth was estimated to be $4 million.

What finally happened to John McAfee?

He killed himself by hanging.

Who owns McAfee now?

Symphony Technology Group (STG) has owned McAfee Enterprise since March 2021.

More from MARKETREALIST

He is a Hollywood Star, But Broadway Made Him Famous; What is Taye Diggs' Net Worth?

What Is Eva Longoria's Net Worth?