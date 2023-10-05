Name Zooey Claire Deschanel Net Worth $25 Million Salary $125,000 Per Episode Sources of Income Acting, music, endorsements, HelloGiggles Gender Female Date of Birth Jan 17, 1980 Age 43 years old Nationality American Profession Actor, musician, model, producer, voice actor

With a successful run with the hit TV show "New Girl" following her impressive performances in movies such as "500 Days of Summer" and "Yes Man", American actress, singer, and model Zooey Deschanel has amassed a $25 million net worth. Born into a family established in showbiz, Deschanel got her first break early on at the age of 17, playing a model in the TV show "Veronica's Closet." She then gained attention in "Almost Famous" and "All the Real Girls" before bagging major roles on the silver screen. Apart from film and TV, Deschanel ventured into music, and also earned from commercials for brands such as Pantene, Macy's, and Apple. She also founded the lifestyle website HelloGiggles in 2011, which was later acquired by Time Inc. for $30 million.

Zooey Deschanel arrives at the 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards | Getty Images | Jason Merritt

Roles on TV and in films remain Deschanel's main revenue streams, as she commanded a salary of $125,000 per episode for "New Girl." This series ran from 2011 to 2018, contributing significantly to her fortune. Aside from a successful entertainment career, Deschanel's business venture, HelloGiggles delivered lucrative returns after gaining popularity.

Deschanel also showed her musical talent through her collaboration with M. Ward in the musical duo "She & Him," resulting in multiple successful albums.

Around 2015, Deschanel and Jacob Pechenik bought a Manhattan Beach, California, home for $4.6 million. When they separated in 2019, they sold it for $4.7 million, possibly at a loss due to upgrades. In 2017, they acquired another Manhattan Beach home for $5.6 million and listed it for sale in November 2019 at $6 million.

Deschanel was married to Ben Gibbard, the vocalist of "Death Cab for Cutie" and "The Postal Service," from 2009 to 2012. Following her divorce, her net worth at the time was reported at $3.5 million, with a breakdown of assets and monthly expenses. She later married Jacob Pechenik in 2015, with whom she had two children. Their separation in 2019 was followed by Deschanel's relationship with "Property Brothers" star Jonathan Scott.

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel attend the "Dreamin' Wild" red carpet | Getty Images | Stefania D'Alessandro

Throughout her career, Zooey Deschanel received recognition for her talents through Emmy Award and Golden Globe Award Nominations for "New Girl." She has also won a Critics Choice Award and nominations for MTV Awards. She had also received accolades early in her career for the film "All the Real Girls" at international film festivals.

What is Zooey Deschanel's current net worth?

Zooey Deschanel's current net worth is estimated at $25 million.

Are Jonathan and Zooey still together?

Yes, they are engaged.

Which films made Zooey Deschanel famous?

"All the Real Girls" (2003) was her first claim to fame followed by "500 Days of Summer."

