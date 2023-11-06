Name Zach King Net Worth $13 Million Sources of Income Social media, YouTube, Brand partnerships, Sponsored content Gender Male Date of Birth February 4, 1990 Age 33 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Internet personality, filmmaker, author, actor, illusionist

Zach King, born on February 4, 1990, in Portland, Oregon, is a renowned American social media personality and filmmaker. Widely recognized for his innovative and mind-boggling magic videos, King has amassed a significant online following across various platforms. With a net worth of $13 million, he has solidified his position as one of the most prominent social media influencers worldwide.

Instagram, Snapchat, and YouTube Personality Zach King speaks on the Telling Stories Across Screens & Programmatic TV panel | Rob Kim | Getty Images

Zach King generates substantial income from various sources, primarily through the creation of captivating and visually stunning content on social media platforms. His magic videos, laden with optical illusions and creative editing, have garnered immense attention, leading to lucrative brand partnerships and sponsorships. He has also capitalized on his success through YouTube, Vine (now defunct), and more recently, TikTok.

Zach King's career

Zach King's early success on YouTube, marked by the viral "Jedi Kittens" series and the subsequent "Magic Short Films," demonstrated his proficiency in blending visual effects and storytelling to captivate audiences worldwide. With the launch of his Vine account, King continued to innovate, mesmerizing viewers with his daily "magic" Vines that showcased his exceptional editing skills and illusionary feats. His transition to TikTok further solidified his status as a social media sensation, with his videos garnering billions of views, catapulting him to the upper echelons of online influence. Beyond his digital presence, King's appearances on popular television shows like "The Amazing Race," "Unfiltered," and "Dave" showcased his charisma and versatility, further expanding his reach and solidifying his reputation as a multifaceted entertainer.

The early success of Zach King's viral hit "Jedi Kittens" on YouTube, featuring an imaginative depiction of cats engaged in lightsaber battles, served as a groundbreaking moment in his career. The initial video, captivating audiences with its whimsical charm and creative storytelling, swiftly accumulated over a million views within three days of its release, eventually amassing a staggering 18 million views. Building upon the triumph of the first installment, King's subsequent videos in the "Jedi Kittens" series, including "Jedi Kittens Strike Back" and "Jedi Kittens – The Force Awakens," continued to captivate audiences, garnering over 27 million and 28 million views, respectively. This exceptional viewer engagement laid the foundation for his subsequent achievements and financial success in the world of digital entertainment.

Instagram 27.9 Million followers Twitter 339.7K followers Youtube 23.5 Million subscribers Tik Tok 79.6 Million followers

Beyond the glitz and glamour of the digital spotlight, Zach King's personal life is a testament to his commitment to family. In 2014, he tied the knot with Rachel Holm, their shared dedication to family evident in their decision to adopt and foster siblings. This compassionate spirit led Holm to pursue a career as a case manager for adopted and foster-care youth, emphasizing their heartfelt dedication to making a positive impact on the lives of others. Together, they've built a loving family, including their adopted son Mason, and their biological children, Liam and Emerson. Grounded in his Christian faith, King's upbringing and education at the nondenominational evangelical Christian Biola University have instilled in him a strong sense of spirituality, reflected in his active involvement in leading youth groups at various Christian camps.

Zach King (L) and Rachel King attend Disney's 'Mary Poppins Returns' World Premiere | Alberto E. Rodriguez | Getty Images

What is Zach King's net worth?

Zach King has an estimated net worth of $13 million.

Is Zach King half-Chinese?

Zach King is of half-Chinese descent from his paternal side, one-quarter Austrian, and one-quarter Nicaraguan descent from his maternal side.

How much does Zach King earn on TikTok?

Zach King earns between $25,075 and $41,791 per post.

