Comedian Wayne Brady Seeks to Coach Business Leaders Using Improv; Here's His Net Worth and Vision
Known for donning different hats from comedian to game show host and singer Wayne Brady is a versatile American entertainer known for his exceptional talents that have earned him a $12 million net worth, per Celebrity Net Worth. From his aspirations to join the army as a teenager to discovering his acting talent and embarking on a whole new journey, Brady has come a long way. Apart from gameshows and talk shows, he has also lent his voice to animated films and made appearances in iconic TV series. Beyond the screen, he has also earned accolades for his performance on stage as a theatre actor.
Brady first gained widespread recognition as a regular performer on the improvisational comedy series "Whose Line Is It Anyway?," earning three Emmy nominations and eventually winning the award in 2003.
What are Wayne Brady's sources of income?
On-screen appearances as an actor, comedian, and TV host account for most of Brady's income, which varies depending on the projects he undertakes. Apart from his work in showbiz, Brady has ventured into building a consultancy that coaches executives and business leaders using techniques of improvisational acting. He also has a vision to instill self confidence among young people through Improv.
During his career, Brady's versatility extended to hosting, where he helmed shows like "The Wayne Brady Show" and the revival of "Let's Make a Deal," earning him Daytime Emmy accolades.
His talent also transcended television, as he showcased his singing abilities through albums like "A Long Time Coming" and "Radio Wayne." On Broadway, Brady took on iconic roles in "Chicago" and "Kinky Boots." Additionally, he emerged victorious on "The Masked Singer" and made impactful guest appearances on several TV series.
Real estate and other assets
In November 2017, Brady listed his 4,200-square-foot Sherman Oaks home for $3 million, just two years after acquiring it for slightly over $2.5 million, and the final sale price in June 2018 reached $2.65 million. Furthermore, in 2013, Brady successfully sold a different Sherman Oaks residence for $1.8 million and then delved into Pacific Palisades, purchasing a 3-bedroom condo for $1.75 million. Impressively, he later sold the condo for $1.8 million, demonstrating his shrewd decision-making in the real estate market.
Personal life
Brady was married to Diana Lasso from 1993 to 1995 and later to Mandie Taketa from 1999 to 2008. They have a daughter named Maile Masako. Brady has been open about his battle with clinical depression, highlighting the importance of mental health awareness.
Awards and recognition
Wayne Brady's remarkable talents have earned him numerous accolades and nominations over the years, including a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program, Daytime Emmys for Outstanding Talk Show Host (2003, 2004), Grammy nomination for Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance (2009), and nominations from Behind the Voice Actors Awards, NAACP Image Awards, and NAMIC Vision Awards.
