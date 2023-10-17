Name Toni Michelle Braxton Net Worth $10 Million Sources of Income Singing, Record sales, Live performances, Reality TV shows, Acting, and Gender Female Date of Birth October 7, 1967 Age 56 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Singer, Actor, Singer-songwriter, Artist, Record producer, Pianist, TV Personality, Musician, Music artist

Toni Braxton is a renowned American artist known for her versatility as a singer, songwriter, pianist, record producer, actress, television personality, and philanthropist. Despite her immense talent and success, Toni Braxton faced several financial challenges throughout her career but has amassed a net worth of $10 million as of October 2023, per Celebrity Net Worth. Toni Braxton starred in the reality show "Braxton Family Values" along with her sisters till December 2020 and she now wants to shift her focus to acting and performing on Broadway once more.

Also Read: What Was TV Star Bog Saget's Net Worth At The Time of His Death?

Toni Braxton poses in the press room during the 2019 American Music Awards | Getty Images | Rich Fury

Braxton's income streams have been diverse, ranging from her music career to reality TV shows and endorsements. Her music has been a significant contributor to her wealth with over 67 million records sold worldwide. Braxton's salary has varied over the years. Her primary sources of income are live shows and personal appearances where she earns between $750,000 and $1 million annually. These shows have contributed significantly to her earnings.

Also Read: Andrew Lincoln Earned a Staggering $650,000 per Episode on ‘The Walking Dead’; What’s His Net Worth Now?

Toni Braxton rose to international fame with her self-titled debut album in 1993 which yielded the hit singles "Another Sad Love Song" and "Breathe Again." Her sophomore album, "Secrets" (1996) solidified her status as an R&B powerhouse, boasting the timeless chart-topper "Un-Break My Heart." Apart from her music career, Braxton has ventured into reality TV with shows like "Braxton Family Values" which aired since 2011. Additionally, she has taken on acting roles and has even headlined her own show in Las Vegas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton)

Also Read: What Was Kristie Alley’s Net Worth at the Time of Her Death?

Braxton's assets have included real estate properties. In 2014, she purchased a home in Calabasas, California but later sold it in 2016 for a profit, reports American Luxury. The Grammy winner listed her two distinctive units in the luxurious Los Angeles condo building, Le Parc in 2022. These exclusive residences, each offering two bedrooms within 2,240 sq. ft. of space were available for $3.349 million and $2.849 million respectively. The penthouse unit stands out with its 14-foot ceilings, elegant balconies, and a trio of meticulously crafted fireplaces. Meanwhile, the lower-level unit boasts a modernized kitchen and a serene master suite with a patio.

Instagram 4.4 Million followers Twitter 1.7 Million followers Facebook 6.7 Million followers

Toni Braxton married musician Keri Lewis in 2001, with whom she shares two sons. After her divorce from Lewis in 2013, she began dating rapper Birdman. Their engagement was announced in 2018 but it was later called off in 2019. Since her diagnosis of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and microvascular angina, she has become an advocate for raising awareness about these conditions, shedding light on the often overlooked struggles of those dealing with chronic illnesses.

Furthermore, her financial journey has been marked by notable ups and downs, including two high-profile bankruptcies, accumulating debts of up to $50 million, and the subsequent loss of rights to a considerable portion of her music royalties. Despite these adversities, Braxton's resilience has shone through, as she continues to thrive in her music career and various endeavors, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to her craft and a remarkable ability to overcome obstacles with grace and determination.

Toni Braxton attends the 36th Annual Grammy Awards | Getty Images | Robin Platzer

Toni Braxton has achieved recognition for her musical talents, her notable achievements are:

- Grammy Awards

Best New Artist (1994)

Best Female R&B Vocal Performance for "Another Sad Love Song" (1994), "You're Makin' Me High" (1997) and "He Wasn't Man Enough" (2001)

Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for "Un-Break My Heart" (1997)

Best R&B Album for "Secrets" (1997) and "Love, Marriage & Divorce" (2015) - American Music Award for Favorite Soul/R&B New Artist (1994) - Billboard Music Award for Female Artist of the Year (1994) - MTV Europe Music Award for Best R&B (1997)

What is Toni Braxton's net worth?

Toni Braxton's net worth is estimated at $10 million as of October 2023.

Who did Toni Braxton have a baby with?

In December 2001, Braxton gave birth to her son, Denim Cole Braxton-Lewis whom she shares with musician Keri Lewis.

What did Toni Braxton suffer from?

Toni Braxton was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease, lupus in 2008.

More from MARKETREALIST

This 30-Year-Old Inherited a Business Behemoth and Is One of the Richest People in the World

What Was Hollywood Legend Marlon Brando's Net Worth?