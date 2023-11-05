Terry Gou Founded Foxconn Which Assembles Most of the World's iPhones; Here's His Net Worth
|Name
|Terry Gou
|Net Worth
|$6.7 Billion
|Sources of Income
|Entrepreneurship
|Gender
|Male
|DOB
|October 8, 1950
|Age
|73 years old
|Nationality
|Taiwanese
|Profession
|Entrepreneur
What is Terry Gou's net worth?
The man behind a tech empire responsible for most iPhones as well as other devices including the PlayStation, which are parts of American life, Terry Gou is the founder of Hon Hai Precision Industry, widely recognized as Foxconn, and has a $6.7 billion net worth. With a background in electronics contract manufacturing, Gou has played a pivotal role in the growth and expansion of Foxconn, leading the company to become a global powerhouse in the consumer electronics industry. He is also the richest candidate to run for the upcoming Taiwanese presidential election, but is now being investigated for corruption.
What are Terry Gou's sources of income?
Terry Gou's primary sources of income originate from the multinational electronics contract manufacturing company, Foxconn. The company has established itself as a key player in the production of electronic devices, catering to high-profile clients such as Apple, HP, and IBM.
Initially established as 'Hon Hai Precision Industry' with minimal resources of $7,500 and a workforce comprising 10 elderly employees, the company specialized in producing plastic parts for television sets. Over the years, Gou's visionary leadership and strategic expansion initiatives accelerated Foxconn's growth. In the 1980s, Gou's pivotal 11-month journey across the United States marked a turning point, leading to the opening of his first factory in mainland China in 1988. This milestone laid the groundwork for the establishment of Foxconn's largest manufacturing facility. Throughout the 1990s, Foxconn secured high-profile partnerships with industry giants like Apple, HP, and IBM, establishing it as a key player in the global electronics manufacturing landscape. Terry Gou's relentless pursuit of innovation and his keen business acumen have been instrumental in shaping Foxconn into the industry behemoth it is today.
Real estate and total assets
Apart from his substantial net worth, Terry Gou has amassed a notable array of assets, including real estate and significant investments across various sectors. The household of Terry Gou, the founder of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, holds the highest number of real-estate assets, reports TapeiTimes.
Change in earnings by year
|Net Worth in 2016
|$5.6 billion
|Net Worth in 2017
|$10.6 billion
|Net Worth in 2022
|$6.8 billion
Terry Gou's social media following
|73,200 Followers
|780,000 Followers
Personal life
Terry Gou's personal life has seen its share of challenges and significant milestones. He was married to Serena Lin, with whom he founded an educational charity, but following her tragic demise in 2005, Gou remarried choreographer Delia Tseng in 2008, with whom he has three children. Gou has been involved in several legal disputes and personal controversies, including allegations of extramarital affairs and subsequent lawsuits.
FAQs
What is Terry Gou's net worth?
Terry Gou's net worth is estimated at $6.7 billion, primarily derived from his business ventures, including the prominent electronics contract manufacturing company, Foxconn.
Who is the current CEO of Foxconn?
Young Liu is now the CEO of Foxconn.
How old is the owner of Foxconn?
Terry Gou is 73 years old.
