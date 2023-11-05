Name Terry Gou Net Worth $6.7 Billion Sources of Income Entrepreneurship Gender Male DOB October 8, 1950 Age 73 years old Nationality Taiwanese Profession Entrepreneur

Also Read: Grammy Award Winning DJ Flume is Known Through Collaborations; Here's His Net Worth

The man behind a tech empire responsible for most iPhones as well as other devices including the PlayStation, which are parts of American life, Terry Gou is the founder of Hon Hai Precision Industry, widely recognized as Foxconn, and has a $6.7 billion net worth. With a background in electronics contract manufacturing, Gou has played a pivotal role in the growth and expansion of Foxconn, leading the company to become a global powerhouse in the consumer electronics industry. He is also the richest candidate to run for the upcoming Taiwanese presidential election, but is now being investigated for corruption.

Terry Gou, chairman of Foxconn Technology Group, speaks at a groundbreaking ceremony for the $10 billion Foxconn factory complex | Scott Olson | Getty Images

Terry Gou's primary sources of income originate from the multinational electronics contract manufacturing company, Foxconn. The company has established itself as a key player in the production of electronic devices, catering to high-profile clients such as Apple, HP, and IBM.

Also Read: From 'Fast Times at Ridgemont High' to Her Own Boutique: Phoebe Cates' Evolution and Net Worth

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 郭台銘 (@terrygou1018)

Initially established as 'Hon Hai Precision Industry' with minimal resources of $7,500 and a workforce comprising 10 elderly employees, the company specialized in producing plastic parts for television sets. Over the years, Gou's visionary leadership and strategic expansion initiatives accelerated Foxconn's growth. In the 1980s, Gou's pivotal 11-month journey across the United States marked a turning point, leading to the opening of his first factory in mainland China in 1988. This milestone laid the groundwork for the establishment of Foxconn's largest manufacturing facility. Throughout the 1990s, Foxconn secured high-profile partnerships with industry giants like Apple, HP, and IBM, establishing it as a key player in the global electronics manufacturing landscape. Terry Gou's relentless pursuit of innovation and his keen business acumen have been instrumental in shaping Foxconn into the industry behemoth it is today.

Also Read: Ghislaine Maxwell Went From Socialite to Convicted Sex Trafficker; Here's Her Net Worth

Terry Gou, chairman of Foxconn Technology Group | Scott Olson | Getty Images

Terry Gou CEO of Foxconn Technology group and Masayoshi Son,chairman and chief and executive officer of SoftBank Corp and Jack Ma, CEO of the Alibaba Group pose with 'Pepper' during a news conference | Koki Nagahama | Getty Images

Apart from his substantial net worth, Terry Gou has amassed a notable array of assets, including real estate and significant investments across various sectors. The household of Terry Gou, the founder of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, holds the highest number of real-estate assets, reports TapeiTimes.

Net Worth in 2016 $5.6 billion Net Worth in 2017 $10.6 billion Net Worth in 2022 $6.8 billion

Instagram 73,200 Followers Facebook 780,000 Followers

Terry Gou's personal life has seen its share of challenges and significant milestones. He was married to Serena Lin, with whom he founded an educational charity, but following her tragic demise in 2005, Gou remarried choreographer Delia Tseng in 2008, with whom he has three children. Gou has been involved in several legal disputes and personal controversies, including allegations of extramarital affairs and subsequent lawsuits.

What is Terry Gou's net worth?

Terry Gou's net worth is estimated at $6.7 billion, primarily derived from his business ventures, including the prominent electronics contract manufacturing company, Foxconn.

Who is the current CEO of Foxconn?

Young Liu is now the CEO of Foxconn.

How old is the owner of Foxconn?

Terry Gou is 73 years old.

More from MARKETREALIST

Selena Quintanilla-Perez's Legendary Music Career Was Cut Short by a Gunshot; Here's Her Net Worth

From 'Kenan & Kel' to Longest Serving Cast Member on 'SNL': Kenan Thompson's Journey and Net Worth