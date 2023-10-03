Name Stephen Schwarzman Net Worth $35.5 Billion Sources of Income The Blackstone Group, Investments Gender Male Date of Birth February 14, 1947 Age 76 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Entrepreneur, Businessperson, Investor, Financier

Stephen Schwarzman is a prominent American businessman renowned for co-founding The Blackstone Group, a global investment firm that manages over $650 billion in assets. Schwarzman has amassed a net worth of a staggering $35.5 billion as of October 2023, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Schwarzman's primary source of income and wealth accumulation is his association with The Blackstone Group. He co-founded the company in 1985, focusing on acquisitions and mergers, and played a pivotal role in its growth. His significant ownership stake in Blackstone, currently at 19%, contributes substantially to his net worth.

In 2021, Stephen Schwarzman earned a remarkable $1.1 billion in compensation. According to Celebrity Net Worth, this substantial income included dividends amounting to approximately $941 million and a performance milestone bonus of $160 million. His base salary stood at $350,000 for the year. His most notable business venture is The Blackstone Group, which he co-founded with Peter G. Peterson. Under his leadership, the firm went public in 2007, transforming into a publicly traded C-type corporation in 2019. The company's market capitalization has soared beyond $150 billion, solidifying its position as a global investment powerhouse.

In terms of real estate, Stephen Schwarzman and Christine divide their time between two remarkable residences. One is a lavish triplex apartment nestled at 740 Park Avenue and the other is a magnificent mansion in Palm Beach, Florida. Their acquisition of the Palm Beach mansion in 2003, initially costing $20.5 million, has likely appreciated significantly in value, possibly exceeding $100 million today. Furthermore, their purchase of the New York City apartment in 2000 for $30 million marked a historic milestone as it represented the highest-ever amount paid for a property on Park Avenue at that time.

Schwarzman was married to Ellen Phillips from 1971 to 1990, and they have two children. In 1995, he married Christine Hearst who has a child from a previous marriage. Schwarzman has made notable philanthropic contributions. Notably, he has made substantial donations, including $100 million to expand the New York Public Library in 2008, a $100 million commitment to sustain the Schwarzman Scholars initiative in 2013, a $150 million contribution to Yale University in 2015, and a remarkable $350 million gift to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2018, resulting in the establishment of the Schwarzman College of Computing.

He is renowned for supporting the education of over a hundred disadvantaged children in New York City through the Schwarzman Scholars program. Additionally, he has donated generously to various institutions, including the New York Public Library, Yale University, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Schwarzman's political involvement is also noteworthy. He is a lifelong Republican and was a close friend of former President Donald Trump. He served as the chair of President Trump's Strategic and Policy Forum for a brief period before its dissolution.

