Name Stefano Gabbana Net Worth $1.5 Billion Sources of Income Fashion design, Dolce & Gabanna Gender Male DOB November 14, 1962 Age 60 years old Nationality Italian Profession Fashion designer

Stefano Gabbana, the Italian fashion designer and one of the co-founders behind the iconic brand Dolce & Gabbana, has amassed a net worth of $1.5 billion, as per Celebrity Net Worth. His brand is famous for its ready-to-wear collections and outfits for celebrities and productions like "Romeo + Juliet" as well as tours with Madonna, Missy Elliot, and Beyonce. Gabbana started off building the brand with Domenico Dolce after meeting him while working under the same designer in Milan, and they launched their first collection with local models in the 80s. But when pop icon Madonna endorsed a shirt from them in her movie, things completely turned around for the duo. Despite his success, Gabbana has also faced legal troubles, including a 2013 conviction for tax evasion.

Also Read: Nvidia Founder Jensen Huang Just Added $6.5 Billion To His Net Worth; Who Is He?

Stefano Gabbana attends the The Vogue Talents Corner fashion show during Milan Fashion Week | Vincenzo Lombardo | Getty Images

Gabbana's primary source of income stems from his successful career in fashion design, and the global acclaim of the Dolce & Gabbana brand. From its humble beginnings, the brand swiftly rose to prominence, gaining recognition for its exquisite and avant-garde designs in the realms of haute couture, accessories, and fragrances.

Fashion designers Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce | Vittorio Zunino Celotto | Getty Images

Also Read: From 'Jurassic Park' to 'Peaky Blinders': Sam Neill's Evolution as an Actor and His Net Worth

Over the years, Gabbana's distinctive and daring aesthetic choices have graced numerous high-profile personalities, including iconic musicians such as Madonna, Beyoncé, and Missy Elliott.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolce&Gabbana (@dolcegabbana)

Also Read: Ecuadorean President's Father Alvaro Noboa Ran for Office 5 Times but Failed; Here's His Net Worth

Gabbana's net worth is a reflection of his diverse and extensive assets, including investments in real estate, properties in Milan, and acquisitions on the French Riviera. Furthermore, his stake in the Dolce & Gabbana brand significantly contributes to his considerable wealth.

In the realm of personal life, Gabbana's openness about his sexuality has been significant in breaking barriers within the fashion industry. His relationship with Domenico Dolce, his business partner, not only contributed to the success of their brand but also made an enduring mark on the landscape of fashion and LGBTQ+ representation.

Stefano Gabbana's journey in the world of fashion has not been without its legal challenges. In 2009, he, along with his business partner Domenico Dolce, faced charges of tax evasion from the Italian government, alleging that they had transferred significant assets to Luxembourg without proper declaration. Subsequently, in 2013, they were found guilty of failing to declare a substantial income of €1 billion to the authorities. Despite their initial conviction, the Italian Court of Justice later declared them not guilty of the charges. Additionally, the Dolce & Gabbana brand faced significant backlash in 2015 and 2018 due to controversial remarks and social media posts, leading to the severance of ties with various celebrities and the cancellation of a major show in Shanghai.

Designers Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce acknowledge the applause of the public | Venturelli | Getty Images

Stefano Gabbana's contributions to the world of fashion have been duly recognized with several prestigious accolades, including the International Woolmark Prize in 1991 and the Ambrogino Gold Medal from the City of Milan in 2009. These honors stand as a testament to his unparalleled influence and creativity within the industry.

What is Stefano Gabbana's net worth?

Stefano Gabbana has an estimated net worth of $1.5 billion.

What is Stefano Gabbana famous for?

Co-founder with Domenico Dolce of Italian fashion brand "Dolce & Gabbana".

Are Stefano and Domenico together?

They ended their long-time relationship in 2003, but the pair still work together at D&G.

More from MARKETREALIST

'Schitt's Creek' Creator Dan Levy Has Carved His Path to the Silver Screen; Here's His Net Worth

What Is Jennifer Love Hewitt's Net Worth?