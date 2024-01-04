Name Song Kang-ho Net Worth $20 Million Sources of Income Acting and Endorsements Gender Male Date of Birth January 17, 1967 Age 56 Years Nationality South Korea Profession Actor

Song Kang-ho is a renowned South Korean actor with a net worth of $20 million. Despite lacking formal training, Song ventured into acting through social theater groups and eventually joined Kee Kuk-seo's theater company. He made his film debut in 1996 with "The Day a Pig Fell into the Well," marking the beginning of a prolific career that saw him become one of South Korea's most celebrated actors.

After his success in Hong Sang-soo's film "The Day a Pig Fell into the Well," Song portrayed Pan-soo in Lee Chang-dong's "Green Fish" in 1997. The subsequent year, he played a homeless character in the documentary-style film "Bad Movie." His cult-favorite performance as Jopil in "No. 3" earned him widespread recognition.

Song Kang-ho's box-office hits

Song's career includes a string of critically acclaimed and commercially successful films. One of his standout achievements is the film "Parasite," directed by Bong Joon-ho. Released on May 21, 2019, the movie tells the story of two families entangled in a parasitic relationship. The film not only received widespread critical acclaim but also made history by winning the Oscar for Best Picture.

His appearance in the film, "A Taxi Driver," directed by Jang Hoon was released on August 2, 2017. Set against the backdrop of the Gwangju Uprising in 1980, the film portrays the story of a taxi driver navigating the challenges and dangers of the historical event. The film's success made Song the first Korean actor to appear in three films that attracted over 10 million movie-goers each.

Song Kang-ho's endorsements

In 2001, Song signed a five-year contract with traditional liquor company Kooksoondang to promote baeksaju, significantly boosting the brand's popularity in Japan. His three-year exclusive model contract with Kooksoondang in 2009 was a first in the industry.

He endorsed various brands, including Kimchi refrigerators in 2002 and a pizza brand in 2003. In 2005, he secured a 100 million won deal for an air purifier brand. Following the success of "Parasite" in 2020, he signed a contract with Lina Life Insurance and featured in an overseas campaign for China's Lilith Games.

In 1994, Song married fellow theatre actor Hwang Jang-sook. The couple shares two children: a son, Song Jun-pyeong, and a daughter, Song Joo-yeon.

In 2022, Song contributed 100 million won to the Hope Bridge Disaster Relief Association and another 100 million won during the east coast bushfires.

- Grand Bell Awards (South Korea): Best Actor for "The Attorney" (2013)

- Blue Dragon Film Awards: Best Actor for "Parasite" (2019)

- Korean Association of Film Critics Awards: Best Actor for "The Face Reader" (2013)

- Baeksang Arts Awards: Best Actor in Film for "Parasite" (2019)

- Busan Film Critics Awards: Best Actor in the movie "The Host" (2006)

- Korean Film Council Awards: Best Actor in the movie "Thirst" (2009)

- Cannes Film Festival: Best Actor for "Parasite" (2019)

- Cannes Film Festival: Best Actor for "Broker" (2022)

