Name Sir Michael Caine (Maurice Joseph Micklewhite Jr.) Net Worth $60 Million Sources of income Acting, Authorship Gender Male Date of Birth March 14, 1933 Age 90 Years Nationality United Kingdom Profession Actor, Author, Film Producer, Voice Actor, Entrepreneur

Sir Michael Caine, born Maurice Joseph Micklewhite Jr. on March 14, 1933, in London, known for his commanding portrayal of characters and distinctive Cockney accent, has a net worth of $60 million as of November 2023, per Celebrity Net Worth. Presently, he is recognized as a British film icon and is the ninth highest-grossing box office star. Despite receiving such acclaim, he maintains a private, family-oriented persona and remains deeply committed to charitable endeavors.

Michael Caine, throwing a punch, August 1965 | Stephan C Archetti | Getty Images

Michael Caine's primary sources of income come from his prolific acting career and authorship. His journey into the entertainment industry began in the 1960s when he secured a breakthrough role in the film "Zulu." This marked the start of a successful career, with notable performances in films like "The Italian Job," "The Dark Knight Trilogy," and "Interstellar." At the age of 90, Sir Michael Caine has officially declared his retirement from acting. The esteemed British actor shared this news during an interview with BBC Radio 4’s "Today" show in October 2023, affirming, "I keep saying I'm going to retire. Well, I am now." This follows his earlier indication of impending retirement in a recent interview with The Telegraph, where he mentioned being "sort of" retired, Variety reports.

Michael Caine leans on his Rolls Royce outside his Beverly Hills home | Paul Harris | Getty Images

Sir Michael Caine embarked on his acting career at the young age of 20, initially utilizing the stage name, Michael White. Early in his journey, Caine's versatility was evident as he secured an assistant stage manager position while occasionally performing walk-on roles at the Carfax Electric Theatre. Transitioning to London in 1954, he faced the need for a new stage name, ultimately choosing Michael Caine inspired by the film "The Caine Mutiny." His breakout moment arrived in 1963 with the play "Next Time I'll Sing To You," leading to a crucial role in the film "Zulu" in 1964. Caine has delivered iconic performances as the spy Harry Palmer in "The Ipcress File" (1965) and the charming title character in "Alfie" (1966).

His career flourished through the decades, marked by memorable roles in films such as "The Italian Job" (1969), "Get Carter" (1971), "The Man Who Would Be King" (1975), and his Academy Award-winning performance in "California Suite" (1978). Continuing to captivate audiences, Caine seamlessly transitioned between dramatic and comedic roles with acclaimed works like "Educating Rita," "The Dark Knight Trilogy," "The Prestige," and "Interstellar."

Michael Caine's earnings and ventures

Michael Caine's status as a leading actor in the industry suggests substantial earnings per film. Having featured in more than 130 films, his cinematic endeavors have amassed a staggering global revenue exceeding $7.8 billion. The success of movies like "The Italian Job" and "The Dark Knight Trilogy" has undoubtedly contributed significantly to his overall wealth. Apart from acting, Caine has engaged in various business ventures over the years. However, detailed information about specific business ventures is not readily available in the public domain.

Michael Caine's total assets include not only his net worth but also real estate holdings. In 2008, he purchased a newly constructed condo in Miami for $4.07 million, selling it for $7.45 million in January 2018. Additionally, in 1999, Caine and his wife acquired an 8-acre estate outside of London for 1 million pounds, listing it for sale in 2019 for $5 million.

Both triumphs and challenges mark Michael Caine's personal life. He married actress Patricia Haines in 1955, with whom he had a daughter, Dominque, before divorcing in 1962. His second marriage to Shakira Baksh in 1973 has endured, and the couple has a daughter named Natasha. As a Christian married to a Muslim, Caine claimed he's never faced any issues. Caine has also maintained high-profile friendships with celebrities like John Lennon, Sean Connery, and Roger Moore.

Michael Caine and wife Shakira at their Beverly Hills Home on Davies Drive, | Paul Harris | Getty Images

Academy Awards

- Best Supporting Actor (1987) for the movie "Hannah and Her Sisters"

- Best Supporting Actor (2000) for the movie "The Cider House Rules"

BAFTA Awards

- Best Actor in a Leading Role (1967) for "Alfie"

- Best Actor in a Leading Role (2000) for "The Cider House Rules"

Golden Globe Awards

- Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy (1967) for "The Wrong Box" and in 2000 for "The Cider House

- Rules"Honorary Cecil B. DeMille Award (1999) for outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.

Additionally, In 1992, he was appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire, and in 2000, he was knighted as Sir Maurice Micklewhite CBE by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace.

