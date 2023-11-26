Name Shemar Franklin Moore Net Worth $22 Million Sources of Income Acting, modeling Gender Male DOB April 20, 1970 Age 53 years Nationality American Profession Actor, fashion model

Shemar Moore is a versatile American actor and former fashion model. He has accumulated a net worth of $22 million through his successful career in the entertainment industry. He is best known for his roles in "The Young and the Restless," "Criminal Minds," and "S.W.A.T.." But before appearing in thrillers and action-packed films, Moore had also been a host on "Soul Train," after he started off as a model for brands such as Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger.

Shemar Moore poses in the press room during the 46th NAACP Image Awards | Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen | Getty Images

Moore's primary sources of income include his acting roles as well as modeling and hosting gigs. His journey began as a model during his college years, signing with DNA Model Management in New York City. Transitioning into acting, Moore gained fame for his role as Malcolm Winters in "The Young and the Restless" and later as Derek Morgan in "Criminal Minds." He also hosted the iconic TV show "Soul Train" from 1999 to 2003.

shemar moore in the 2000s pic.twitter.com/45sCumBzVz — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) June 6, 2022

Rising to prominence as a fashion model, Moore transitioned to television with his debut on the CBS soap opera "The Young and the Restless" in 1994, where his portrayal of Malcolm Winters garnered widespread acclaim. Moore's charisma and talent helped him become the host of "Soul Train" from 1999 to 2003. However, it was his role as FBI agent Derek Morgan on the long-running police procedural "Criminal Minds" (2005-2016) that made him a household name. Continuing on the path to success, he took on the lead role in the CBS series "S.W.A.T.," garnering global recognition.

Shemar Moore was having the time of his life when he was hosting Soul Train 😝 pic.twitter.com/mKaXh3eR4U — Vanessa Nguyen Hernández (@VanessaNguyen28) December 29, 2022

In 2020, Moore made headlines when he sold his California property for $2.4 million, after initially purchasing the house for $2.5 million. Moore has also invested in a 9,000-square-foot mansion in Sherman Oaks, California, for $5.8 million.

Moore has reportedly dated renowned figures such as Toni Braxton, Halle Berry, Shawna Gordon, and Anabelle Acosta. The actor's dedication to raising awareness for multiple sclerosis is deeply personal, as his mother battled the disease until her death. He has actively participated in charity events to raise funds for MS research.

Shemar Moore, 52, annouced he is having a girl pic.twitter.com/9hu6eUaXH5 — Baller Alert 🚨 (@balleralert) January 9, 2023

Daytime Emmy Awards: Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (2000) for "The Young and the Restless"

NAACP Image Awards: Outstanding Actor in a Daytime Drama Series (1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2006) for "The Young and the Restless"

NAACP Image Awards: Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series (2015) for "Criminal Minds"

How did Shemar Moore start his career?

Shemar Moore began his career as a model. In 1994, he made his television debut with "The Young and the Restless."

Does Shemar Moore have children?

Yes, Shemar Moore has a son with Jesiree Dizon.

Who is Shemar Moore’s girlfriend?

Shemar Moore is dating Jesiree Dizon.

