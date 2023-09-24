Name Shania Twain (born Eilleen Regina Edwards) Net Worth $400 Million Sources of Income Music Sales, concerts, tours, investments Gender Female DOB August 28, 1965 Age 58 Nationality Canadian Profession Singer-songwriter, TV personality, composer

Shania Twain, born Eilleen Regina Edwards on August 28, 1965, in Windsor, Ontario, is a renowned Canadian singer crowned The Queen of Country Pop, who has a $400 Million net worth, as per Celebrity Net Worth. She has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, making her one of the best-selling female artists in history, and she earns additional revenue from concert tours, and songwriting royalties. Having developed an impactful voice by the age of 8, Twain was already singing for a Top 40 cover band Longshot while she was still in high school. She recorded her first album in 1991, and changed her name to Shania in line with her father's Ojibwa ancestry.

Shania Twain performs during halftime of Super Bowl XXXVII | Getty Images | Al Bello

What are Shania Twain's sources of income?

Twain doesn't earn through a conventional salary structure, and album sales as well as concert tours remain her primary sources of income. With added revenue from songwriting royalties, she has found a place among the highest-earning musicians in the world. Twain has made strategic investments that have contributed to her wealth.

Shania Twain's career peaked in 1997 when her album "Come On Over" propelled her to global stardom, with over 40 million copies sold worldwide and four Grammy Awards. Her albums, including "The Woman in Me," "Come On Over," and "Up!," have sold over 100 million copies, earning her five Grammy Awards and numerous Billboard Music Awards. She also holds the distinction of being the first (and currently only) female artist in history to have three consecutive albums reach diamond status, certified by the RIAA.

Real estate and overall assets

Twain has been known to own properties in various locations, including Switzerland, the Bahamas, New Zealand, New York, and Florida. Celebrity Net Worth also reports that she once possessed a lavish New Zealand resort known as Mahu Whenua, which offered rooms with nightly rates reaching as high as $15,000.

Social media following

Instagram 2.2 Million Twitter 969,500 Facebook 6.6 Million

Personal life

Shania Twain's personal life has had its share of ups and downs. She was married to super-producer Mutt Lange in 1993, and they had a child together in 2001. However, their marriage faced challenges, and it was revealed that Mutt had cheated on Shania with her best friend, Marie-Anne Thiebaud. They divorced in June 2010. In a surprising turn of events, Shania Twain later found love again and married Frederic Thiebaud, the ex-husband of Marie-Anne, in January 2011.

Shania Twain and husband Frederic Thiebaud | Getty Images | Andreas Rentz

Twain also encountered and overcame adversity at a young age when her parents died in a car crash, and she had to raise her two younger siblings on her own.

Awards and recognition

Shania Twain's incredible talent has earned her numerous awards and recognitions throughout her career, including:

5 Grammy Awards

Best Country Album for "The Woman in Me"(1996) and "Come On Over" (1999).

Best Country Song for "You're Still the One" (1999).

Best Female Country Vocal Performance for "You're Still the One" (1999).

Best Country Collaboration with Vocals for "Don't Be Stupid (You Know I Love You)" (1999)

6 American Music Awards

1996: Favorite New Pop/Rock Female Artist.

1996: Favorite New Country Artist.

1997,1999, 2000: Favorite Country Female Artist.

2003: Award of Merit (Special Honor).

FAQs

What is Shania Twain's net worth?

Shania Twain's net worth is estimated at $400 million.

Why did Shania Twain stop singing?

She was diagnosed with Lyme disease from a 2004 tick bite, which presumably damaged the nerves in her vocal cords.

Is Shania Twain still married?

Yes. Shania Twain has been married to Frederic Thiebaud since 2011.

