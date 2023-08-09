Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez's meteoric rise from a young Mexican boxer to a global icon is a story of extraordinary talent and financial success. With a $200 million net worth, Alvarez's journey is marked by both his remarkable achievements in the boxing ring and his savvy financial maneuvers.

Saul Alvarez, popularly known as 'Canelo,' is a boxing star celebrated for his sporting and financial achievements. Alvarez's net worth and his journey to become a global icon underscore his talent and dedication. His impressive earnings stem from high-stakes fights, major endorsements, and a groundbreaking $365 million, 11-fight deal with DAZN in 2018. This historic contract ensures a minimum payout of $35 million per fight for Alvarez. Moreover, he can exceed $100 million in earnings just by engaging in three bouts within a year. His net worth can jump beyond $200 million, particularly thanks to a significant clash against David Benavidez, as reported by InsideSport.

Alvarez's achievements inside the boxing ring are equally impressive. He has showcased his versatility and skill as a four-division world champion, with titles in light-middleweight, middleweight, super-middleweight, and light-heavyweight divisions.

His career is marked by notable victories over renowned opponents such as Miguel Cotto, Amir Khan, and Gennady Golovkin. His first fight against Golovkin was a closely contested match that earned him a purse of $40 million, followed by a controversial rematch with a $30 million payday. Alvarez's ability to draw significant pay-per-view (PPV) buys has contributed significantly to his earnings.

Alvarez's dominance in the ring has garnered him wide acclaim and awards, including WBC, WBA (Super), and Ring magazine titles in 2011. He unified super middleweight titles in 2020 and won the WBO light heavyweight title in 2019. These triumphs solidify his legacy as a top-tier boxer.

Being the only professional boxer on Forbes' list underscores Alvarez's unmatched financial and fan following. In Forbes' 2023 ranking, Cristiano Ronaldo leads with $136 million, followed by Messi ($130m), and Mbappe ($120m). Alvarez made it to the fifth spot with $110 million, even after a pay cut for his May 6th bout against John Ryder. The fight marked Alvarez's return to Guadalajara after his 2011 fight against Kermit Cintron, per Boxing News.

Beyond the boxing arena, Alvarez's financial success is reflected in his real estate ventures and personal life. He has invested in luxury properties, including a $6 million San Diego mansion, showcasing his ability to capitalize on financial gains.

Born on July 18, 1990, on the outskirts of Guadalajara, Mexico, Alvarez emerged from a family of boxers, with all his six brothers pursuing careers in the sport. Alvarez further stands out for his distinctive red hair, which got him nicknamed 'Canelo' (meaning cinnamon in Spanish).

Alvarez's career has been filled with challenges including a notable legal battle with DAZN, and Golden Boy Promotions in 2020. He filed a breach of contract lawsuit, seeking $280 million in damages due to disputes over opponent selection and financial terms. This lawsuit brought to light the complexities of modern boxing contracts and the negotiations that occur behind the scenes.

Despite the legal challenges, Alvarez's commitment to securing his rightful earnings and his desire to continue showcasing his skills remains unwavering. This drive demonstrates his resilience and determination. His accomplishments in and outside the ring have secured his position as one of boxing's most prominent figures, making him a symbol of triumph and perseverance.

