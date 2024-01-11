Name Robinson Canó Net Worth $110 Million Salary $15 Million+ Sources of Income Baseball Contracts, Sponsorships Gender Male Date of Birth October 22, 1982 Age 41 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Baseball Player

Robinson Canó, the Dominican professional baseball player, boasts a net worth of $110 million. In his illustrious 17-season career in Major League Baseball (MLB), he has recorded 2,600 hits, won five Silver Slugger Awards, two Gold Gloves, and a World Series ring. At forty, Canó not only continues to play but also partly owns Baseball United, a Dubai-based professional baseball league that seeks to bring the game to the Middle East and South Asia.

Robinson Cano of the United West All-Stars warms up before the Baseball United Showcase | Photo by Adam Nurkiewicz | Getty Images

Canó's primary source of income is his illustrious Major League Baseball (MLB) career. Throughout his first 15 years in the league, he earned nearly $200 million in salary alone. Canó has also raked in millions through endorsements and contract deals, making him one of the highest-earning baseball players in history.

Robinson Cano of the United West All-Stars looks on during the Baseball United Showcase | Photo by Adam Nurkiewicz | Getty Images

Robinson Canó's career

After being signed by the Yankees as an amateur free agent in 2001, Canó's talent in the minor leagues earned him recognition as a top prospect for the majors. His debut in the MLB in 2005, marked the beginning of a remarkable career. His standout performance in 2009, boasting a .320 batting average, 204 hits, 25 home runs, and 85 RBIs, established him as one of the top players in the league.

The peak of Canó's career as a Yankee was crowned with a walk-off home run in 2009, contributing to the team's World Series championship. However, his tenure with the team ended in 2013, after which he joined the Seattle Mariners. He signed a ten-year, $240 million contract with them.

Canó' later played for the New York Mets in 2019 but failed to meet their expectations. The Mets paid him roughly $20 million per year for two years to not play for the team. Moreover, a suspension from the 2021 season, resulting from a failed drug test, cost the player at least $24 million in salary.

Robinson Cano attends the 18th annual Yankees Holiday Food Drive | Photo by John Lamparski | WireImage

Canó, hailing from San Pedro de Macorís, Dominican Republic, grew up in both the Dominican Republic and New Jersey. He attended Barringer High School in Newark and enrolled at San Pedro Apostol High School in San Pedro de Macorís, actively participating in baseball and basketball teams. He has a son, also named Robinson, who resides with his mother in the Dominican Republic. Moreover, in 2012, Canó became a naturalized United States citizen.

- All-World Baseball Classic team (2013)

- 2× American League Player of the Month (2006, 2010)

- 7× American League Player of the Week (2005, 2007, 2010, 2012, 2016)

- 8× MLB All-Star (2006, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017)

- 2× Rawlings Gold Glove Award (2010, 2012)

- 5× Silver Slugger Award at second base (2006, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013)

What led to Robinson Canó's suspension in 2020?

Canó tested positive for Stanozolol, a violation of MLB's performance-enhancing drugs policy, resulting in a 162-game suspension.

How much did Canó earn during his 10-year contract with the Seattle Mariners?

Canó signed a $240 million, ten-year contract with the Mariners.

What is Robinson Canó's current status in MLB?

As of now, Canó is no longer with the New York Mets.

