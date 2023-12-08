Boxer Ricky Hatton Also Battled Drug Addiction and Emerged Triumphant; Here's His Net Worth
What is Ricky Hatton's net worth?
Remembered for his bouts in the ring and battles with drug addiction outside it, Ricky Hatton is a former professional boxer hailing from Stockport, England, and boasts of $40 million net worth. His journey in the boxing world, spanning from 1997 to 2012, includes multiple world championships and a remarkable 15 successful defenses of the WBU title at light and welterweight. Hatton's popularity extends beyond the ring, marking him as one of the most celebrated British boxers in history.
What are Ricky Hatton's Sources of income?
Hatton's primary source of income was his illustrious boxing career, during which he earned $65 million in purses and bonuses, he faced opponents like Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather Jr., contributing significantly to his financial success. Hatton also bagged substantial earnings through endorsements, further bolstering his financial portfolio.
Throughout Hatton's illustrious boxing career, he faced and overcame formidable opponents, including notable victories against Luis Collazo, Juan Urango, Castillo, and Juan Lazcano. His career earnings tell a story of success and determination, with a peak annual income of $7.3 million in 2019. However, the later years saw a gradual decline, with his final reported salary in 2022 hitting $3 million. Despite his remarkable achievements, Hatton recognized the need to assess his capabilities, leading to his retirement after a challenging bout against Vyacheslav Senchenko.
Post-retirement, Hatton diversified his income by venturing into the media industry and hosting his talk show, "Ricky Speaks," on Nuts TV. The following year, he founded Hatton Promotions, a boxing promotion company that managed several notable boxers.
@MannyPacquiao says he’s never heard of Guinness when I tell him that’s where I get my physique from 🤣🤣@Turki_alalshikh @RiyadhSeason @Tyson_Fury #BattleOfTheBaddest #furyngannou pic.twitter.com/hhuwTEKb6j— Ricky Hatton MBE (@HitmanHatton) October 28, 2023
Earnings growth by year
|Net Worth in 2022
|$40 Million
|Net Worth in 2021
|$38 million
|Net Worth in 2020
|$35 million
|Net Worth in 2019
|$31 million
Social media following
|391,000 Followers
|576,500 Followers
Personal life
In his personal life, Hatton is a devoted soccer fan and a lifelong supporter of Manchester City. His home in Hyde, Greater Manchester is reportedly worth more than $2 million. Hatton's family has a background in sports since his father and grandfather played soccer. Hatton has a son named Campbell, who followed in his footsteps and became a professional boxer. Hatton has a son with his ex-girlfriend Claire, and is in a relationship with Jennifer Dooley.
Awards and defeats
1. 2005 Fighter of the Year: Ricky Hatton received the prestigious Fighter of the Year award in 2005 from ESPN, The Ring magazine, and the Boxing Writers Association of America.
2. 1999 Young Boxer of the Year: In 1999, Hatton was honored with the Young Boxer of the Year award by the British Boxing Writers' Club.
3. Trainer of Zhanat Zhakiyanov: As a trainer, Hatton played a pivotal role in the success of Zhanat Zhakiyanov, who went on to become the first world champion under Hatton Promotions.
4. Host of "Ricky Speaks": In 2008, Ricky Hatton expanded his presence beyond the ring by hosting "Ricky Speaks," a live conversation show on Nuts TV.
The significant defeat in Ricky Hatton's career occurred on May 2, 2009, in Las Vegas, when he faced Manny Pacquiao. The bout, held at light welterweight, marked Pacquiao's sixth weight class, showcasing his versatility. Hatton, previously unbeaten in the division, faced a formidable opponent. The fight against Pacquiao took a dramatic turn in the 2nd round, where Hatton found himself on the receiving end of a relentless barrage of punches. Pacquiao's speed and precision led to Hatton being knocked out, marking a challenging moment in Hatton's otherwise illustrious career.
FAQs
What is Ricky Hatton's main source of income post-retirement?
Ricky Hatton has diversified his income through business ventures, including media hosting, boxing promotions, and training.
How did Hatton fare in his matches against Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather Jr.?
Hatton suffered a defeat against Pacquiao in 2009 and faced a stoppage against Mayweather Jr. in 2007.
What is Ricky Hatton's net worth?
Ricky Hatton has an estimated net worth of $40 million.
