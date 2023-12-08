Name Ricky Hatton Net Worth $40 Million Sources of income Boxing career, endorsements, business ventures Gender Male DOB October 6, 1978 Age 45 years old Nationality British Profession Professional boxer, promoter

Also Read: Chef Turned Photographer now Earns $134,000 by Clicking Pictures of Food; Here's Why it Worked

Remembered for his bouts in the ring and battles with drug addiction outside it, Ricky Hatton is a former professional boxer hailing from Stockport, England, and boasts of $40 million net worth. His journey in the boxing world, spanning from 1997 to 2012, includes multiple world championships and a remarkable 15 successful defenses of the WBU title at light and welterweight. Hatton's popularity extends beyond the ring, marking him as one of the most celebrated British boxers in history.

Ricky Hatton attends the MEN Pride of Manchester Awards 2022 | Anthony Devlin | Getty Images

Hatton's primary source of income was his illustrious boxing career, during which he earned $65 million in purses and bonuses, he faced opponents like Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather Jr., contributing significantly to his financial success. Hatton also bagged substantial earnings through endorsements, further bolstering his financial portfolio.

Also Read: TikToker's Frustration With Corporate Work Culture Resonates With Gen Z; Here's What's Causing it

Ricky Hatton of Great Britain in action with Vyacheslav Senchenko of Ukraine | Scott Heavey | Getty Images

Throughout Hatton's illustrious boxing career, he faced and overcame formidable opponents, including notable victories against Luis Collazo, Juan Urango, Castillo, and Juan Lazcano. His career earnings tell a story of success and determination, with a peak annual income of $7.3 million in 2019. However, the later years saw a gradual decline, with his final reported salary in 2022 hitting $3 million. Despite his remarkable achievements, Hatton recognized the need to assess his capabilities, leading to his retirement after a challenging bout against Vyacheslav Senchenko.

Also Read: Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi are the Brothers Behind Hip Hop Duo Rae Sremmurd; Here's Their Net Worth

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ricky Hatton MBE (@rickyhitmanhatton)

Post-retirement, Hatton diversified his income by venturing into the media industry and hosting his talk show, "Ricky Speaks," on Nuts TV. The following year, he founded Hatton Promotions, a boxing promotion company that managed several notable boxers.

Net Worth in 2022 $40 Million Net Worth in 2021 $38 million Net Worth in 2020 $35 million Net Worth in 2019 $31 million

Instagram 391,000 Followers Twitter 576,500 Followers

In his personal life, Hatton is a devoted soccer fan and a lifelong supporter of Manchester City. His home in Hyde, Greater Manchester is reportedly worth more than $2 million. Hatton's family has a background in sports since his father and grandfather played soccer. Hatton has a son named Campbell, who followed in his footsteps and became a professional boxer. Hatton has a son with his ex-girlfriend Claire, and is in a relationship with Jennifer Dooley.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ricky Hatton MBE (@rickyhitmanhatton)

1. 2005 Fighter of the Year: Ricky Hatton received the prestigious Fighter of the Year award in 2005 from ESPN, The Ring magazine, and the Boxing Writers Association of America.

2. 1999 Young Boxer of the Year: In 1999, Hatton was honored with the Young Boxer of the Year award by the British Boxing Writers' Club.

3. Trainer of Zhanat Zhakiyanov: As a trainer, Hatton played a pivotal role in the success of Zhanat Zhakiyanov, who went on to become the first world champion under Hatton Promotions.

4. Host of "Ricky Speaks": In 2008, Ricky Hatton expanded his presence beyond the ring by hosting "Ricky Speaks," a live conversation show on Nuts TV.

The significant defeat in Ricky Hatton's career occurred on May 2, 2009, in Las Vegas, when he faced Manny Pacquiao. The bout, held at light welterweight, marked Pacquiao's sixth weight class, showcasing his versatility. Hatton, previously unbeaten in the division, faced a formidable opponent. The fight against Pacquiao took a dramatic turn in the 2nd round, where Hatton found himself on the receiving end of a relentless barrage of punches. Pacquiao's speed and precision led to Hatton being knocked out, marking a challenging moment in Hatton's otherwise illustrious career.

What is Ricky Hatton's main source of income post-retirement?

Ricky Hatton has diversified his income through business ventures, including media hosting, boxing promotions, and training.

How did Hatton fare in his matches against Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather Jr.?

Hatton suffered a defeat against Pacquiao in 2009 and faced a stoppage against Mayweather Jr. in 2007.

What is Ricky Hatton's net worth?

Ricky Hatton has an estimated net worth of $40 million.

More from MARKETREALIST

From 'Glory' to 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine': Actor Andre Braugher's Work Across Genres and Net Worth

From CEO of PayPal to Investor Behind Facebook and Airbnb: Peter Thiel's Growth and Net Worth