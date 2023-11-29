Name William Griffin Jr. Net Worth $2 Million Sources of Income Music Gender Male Date of Birth January 28, 1968 Age 55 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Rapper, Record producer, Singer, Songwriter, Composer

Rakim, born William Griffin Jr. on January 28, 1968, is an American rapper with a net worth of $2 million. Best known as one half of the influential hip-hop duo Eric B. & Rakim, he played a crucial role in shaping the genre's history. Beyond his collaborative success, Rakim has also had a notable solo career, releasing albums that have left a lasting impact on the music industry.

Rakim performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards | Michael Kovac | Getty Images

Rakim's income primarily comes from his music career. He earns from album sales, royalties, and performances at concerts. Collaborations with other artists and appearances on various tracks also contribute to his overall net worth.

Rapper Rakim of Eric B. & Rakim performs at the International Amphitheatre | Photo by Raymond Boyd | Getty Images

Rakim's career

Rakim's iconic career in hip-hop traces back to 1985 when he partnered with DJ Eric B., resulting in the release of influential tracks like "Eric B. is President" and "My Melody." Their collaboration resulted in the groundbreaking release of "Paid in Full," where Rakim's innovative use of internal rhymes set a new standard for rap lyricism. The duo continued their success with albums like "Follow the Leader" and "Don't Sweat the Technique" until contractual disputes led to their separation in 1994.

Undaunted, Rakim ventured into a solo career, delivering hits like "The 18th Letter." From contributing to the Art of Noise's final studio album, "The Seduction of Claude Debussy," in 1999, to featuring on Truth Hurts' hit single "Addictive" and the soundtrack of "8 Mile," the singer earned global recognition.

In 2011, Rakim celebrated the 25th anniversary of "Paid in Full" with a full performance at the Blue Note Jazz Club in New York City, backed by The Roots. In 2012, he announced a 25th-anniversary edition of the album with new tracks, as well as a solo album. His 2013 collaboration with DMX on "Don't Call Me" and rock band Linkin Park for "Guilty All the Same" in 2014, added to his wealth and fame. In 2018, he released "King's Paradise," featured on the Luke Cage: Season 2 soundtrack, performed on NPR's Tiny Desk Concerts series. Rakim's distinctive style, marked by a relaxed, jazz-influenced delivery, set him apart as a lyrical craftsman.

Rakim's personal life reflects a commitment to his craft and family. Born in Wyandanch, New York, he transitioned from being a high school football player to pursuing a music career. Rakim is married to Felicia, his high school sweetheart, and they have two sons, Tahmell and Jabar, as well as a daughter named Destiny. The singer also has a son from a previous relationship. Despite his significant contributions to hip-hop, Rakim's list of awards is not extensive. However, his impact on the genre is widely recognized, and he remains a revered figure in the music community.

What is Rakim's net worth?

As of 2023, Rakim has a net worth of $2 million.

How many children does Rakim have?

Rakim has four children, two sons named Tahmell and Jabar, a daughter named Destiny with his wife Felicia, and a son from a previous relationship.

Are there any legal issues involving Rakim?

Rakim has faced legal issues related to child support for his son from a previous relationship.

