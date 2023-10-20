Name Rachel Anne Maddow Net Worth $35 Million Annual Income $30 Million per year Sources of Income TV Hosting, Radio, Writing, Podcasting Gender Female Date of Birth April 1, 1973 Age 50 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Radio personality, Presenter, Commentator, Writer, Actor, Author

Rachel Maddow is a renowned American television host, political commentator, and author, best known for her successful stint as the host of MSNBC's "The Rachel Maddow Show." Maddow has established herself as a prominent figure in the American media landscape, lauded for her in-depth political analysis and strong liberal viewpoints. Thanks to her successful career, she has amassed a net worth of $35 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Rachel Maddow discusses the headlines of the day in Emens Auditorium

Rachel Maddow primarily earns her income through her substantial salary from her work with MSNBC. Additionally, her revenue streams include earnings from her successful book sales, podcast production, and income generated from various public speaking engagements. She also strategically invests in diverse financial portfolios, contributing to her overall wealth.

(L-R) Phil Griffin, Rachel Maddow, Lawrence O' Donnell and Chris Matthews

Maddow's annual salary reached an impressive $30 million with her recent MSNBC contract signed in 2021. For many years, Rachel Maddow's annual MSNBC salary was $7 million. Rachel Maddow's career has been as diverse as her passionate monologues on "The Rachel Maddow Show." Early in her career, she co-hosted "The Dave in the Morning Show," and then rocked the airwaves with her own radio show, "The Rachel Maddow Show" before taking the television world by storm.

“This history does pose a pretty stark question for us today,” ⁦@maddow⁩ told me. “If you believe there is rising authoritarianism in the world, what are you doing about it?” https://t.co/7MOpcBah1I — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) October 18, 2023

Thanks to her sharp wit and insightful analysis, she landed her own show on MSNBC, becoming a fan favorite with her "winning formula" that kept audiences hooked. But that's not all! Maddow's ventures extended beyond the screen as she dabbled in podcasting with "Bag Man" and shared her voice talents in the 2019 TV series, "Batwoman." With two published books under her belt, including "Drift" and "Blowout," Maddow's career has been a colorful blend of news, literature, and a touch of Hollywood.

Rachel Maddow sure knows how to make the real estate market dance to her tune. After a decade of chic West Village living, she listed her cozy apartment for $2.35 million and swiftly found a buyer at $2.34 million. This savvy move follows her and partner Susan Mikula's initial purchase from REM's Michael Stipe in 2010, reports 6sqft, proving that Maddow's real estate prowess matches her political commentary finesse.

Rachel Maddow shares her life with her long-term partner, Susan Mikula, an esteemed photographer specializing in traditional photographic techniques. Despite facing personal challenges, including cyclical depression, Maddow has advocated for mental health awareness, promoting self-care practices, and encouraging others to seek help when needed. Maddow has been involved in various philanthropic endeavors throughout her career, demonstrating her commitment to social causes. She has actively supported organizations that advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, civil liberties, and social justice. Maddow has also contributed to charitable initiatives aimed at promoting education and empowering marginalized communities.

Political commentator Rachel Maddow signs copies of her new book "Drift"

Rachel Maddow, known for her passionate political commentary, has had her share of controversies. From her surprising friendship with Fox News CEO Roger Ailes to her legal run-ins, Maddow's career hasn't been short of drama. One America News Network even slapped her with a $10 million lawsuit over her comments about them being "paid Russian propaganda." Critics have accused her of being exceptionally liberal, often toeing the Democratic party line but Maddow argues she's a "national security liberal," a label all her own.

Rachel Maddow has been honored with various accolades throughout her career, recognizing her significant contributions to journalism and political commentary. Some of her notable awards include multiple Emmy Awards for her outstanding work in broadcasting and a Gracie Award for Outstanding Host - News/Non-fiction.

