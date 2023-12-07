Name Phoebe Bridgers Net Worth $5 Million Source of Income Music Gender Female Date of Birth August 17, 1994 Age 29 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Singer, Songwriter, Musician

Phoebe Bridgers is a renowned singer-songwriter and musician with a remarkable net worth of $5 million. She gained recognition for her distinctive blend of indie rock and folk, characterized by melancholic themes and Halloween-inspired imagery.

Bridgers' primary sources of income include music sales, concert tours, collaborations, and royalties from her extensive discography. Throughout her career, she has released many successful songs and albums and has collaborated with famous artists.

Phoebe Bridgers' career

Bridgers started making music in high school. She played in different bands like Sloppy Jane and Einstein's Dirty Secret. Instead of going to college, she focused on making music and teamed up with music producer Tony Berg and singer-songwriter Ryan Adams.

In 2017, she signed with Dead Oceans and released her first album, "Stranger in the Alps," securing a place on the Billboard. Her second album, "Punisher," earned four Grammy nominations. Moreover, she has performed with bands like Boygenius and Better Oblivion Community Center, further expanding her reach.

She has collaborated with renowned artists, including Kid Cudi, Christian Lee Hutson, and Maggie Rogers. In 2020, she partnered with Rob Moose for the EP "Copycat Killer." Apart from creating her music, Bridgers has also made contributions to albums by fellow singers such as the Killers, Lorde, Noah Gundersen, Taylor Swift, Marcus Mumford, and SZA.

Phoebe Bridgers performs during the 2022 Forecastle Festival | Photo by Stephen J. Cohen | Getty Images

Bridgers was born on August 17, 1994, in Pasadena, California. Her mom was into real estate and stand-up comedy, while her dad used to build sets for films and TV. Her parents separated when she was 19.

After completing her schooling at Sequoyah School, she started studying vocal jazz at the Los Angeles County High School for the Arts. She got into the Berklee College of Music in Boston but eventually decided to drop out.

Through her social media accounts, she actively supports causes like racial justice and fair elections. Reportedly, she has made donations to organizations like Stacey Abrams's Fair Fight Action, the Los Angeles LGBT Center, and Planned Parenthood.

In 2014, Bridgers began dating American musician Ryan Adams, but they eventually broke up. Between 2020 and 2022, she was in a relationship with Irish actor Paul Mescal. Currently, she is seeing comedian Bo Burnham.

- AIM Awards (2018)

- Libera Awards: Record of the Year (2021)

- Libera Awards: Best Alternative Rock Record (2021)

- Libera Awards: Best Live/Livestream Act (2021)

- Libera Awards: Best Sync Usage (2022)

- Grammy Awards: Nominee (2021)

What is Phoebe Bridgers' net worth?

As of 2023, Phoee Bridgers' net worth is $5 million.

How did Phoebe Bridgers start her music career?

Bridgers began her music career in high school, performing with various bands. In 2017, she rose to stardom with her debut studio album, "Stranger in the Alps."

Which artists inspire Phoebe Bridgers?

Bridgers draws inspiration from various artists, including Elliott Smith, Tom Waits, Jackson Browne, the Beatles, and Nine Inch Nails.

