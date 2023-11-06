Name John Peter Sarsgaard Net Worth $25 Million Sources of Income Acting Gender Male Date of Birth March 7, 1971 Age 52 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor

Peter Sarsgaard is an accomplished American actor known for his diverse and compelling performances on both the big screen and stage. With a net worth of $25 million, Sarsgaard has established himself as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, gaining critical acclaim for his roles in various films and theatrical productions.

Peter Sarsgaard receives the Best Actor Award for 'Memory' | Vittorio Zunino Celotto | Getty Images

Sarsgaard primarily generates his wealth through acting, securing roles in a multitude of films, television series, and stage performances. His contributions to the entertainment industry have earned him a respectable net worth, which includes income from endorsements and investments.

Peter Sarsgaard's career highlights

From his debut in "Dead Man Walking" to his captivating performance in "Boys Don't Cry," Peter Sarsgaard has seamlessly transitioned between film, television, and the stage. His career took a significant turn in 2003 with his compelling portrayal of journalist Charles Lane in the film "Shattered Glass," based on the true story of Stephen Glass' journalistic deception. This performance earned him acclaim and recognition, including a Golden Globe nomination. He continued to diversify his roles, appearing in films like "Garden State" (2004), "Kinsey" (2004), "Flightplan" (2005), and "Jarhead" (2005).

Sarsgaard also made notable television appearances, including his role in the miniseries "The Looming Tower" (2018) and "Dopesick" (2021). His talents extended to the stage, with notable performances in productions such as "The Seagull" (2008) and "Hamlet" (2015). More recently, he starred in "The Batman" (2022) and the award-winning film "Memory" (2023), where he portrayed a character grappling with dementia, winning the prestigious Volpi Cup for Best Actor at the Venice International Film Festival.

"The Magnificent Seven," released in 2016, did decently at the box office, making around $162 million worldwide, which was pretty good considering it cost $90 million in production. On the other hand, "The Batman," which came out in 2022, did exceptionally well, raking in an impressive $771 million globally. This made it one of the highest-earning movies of the year. These movies were a testament to Peter Sarsgaard's talent as an actor. He played important roles in both films, showing his ability to perform well in different kinds of movies. This made him a well-regarded figure in the film industry.

Peter Sarsgaard, along with his wife Maggie Gyllenhaal, invested in a notable real estate property in 2006 with the purchase of a townhouse in the esteemed neighborhood of Park Slope, Brooklyn. This townhouse, featuring a custom-designed layout by renowned architect Elizabeth Roberts and interior designer John Erik Karkula, boasted an array of impressive amenities, including a music room, a screening room, and two thoughtfully crafted office spaces. After several years of ownership, the couple listed the property for sale in 2019, setting the asking price at a reported $4.6 million.

Sarsgaard maintains a relatively low profile on social media platforms.

Instagram 11.1K followers Twitter 16.2 followers Facebook 27K followers

Beyond his successful career, Sarsgaard has maintained a relatively private personal life. He has been in a long-term relationship with actress Maggie Gyllenhaal, whom he married in 2009. The couple has two daughters together. Sarsgaard's dedication to his family and his craft has solidified his reputation as a respected figure in the entertainment industry.

Peter Sarsgaard (L) and Maggie Gyllenhaal attend Netflix's "The Lost Daughter" tastemaker screening | Astrid Stawiarz | Getty Images

Throughout his career, Sarsgaard has received critical acclaim and recognition for his outstanding performances. His contributions to the film and theater industry have garnered him numerous accolades and nominations, notably:

2004 - Kansas City Film Critics Circle Awards - Best Supporting Actor (Film: Shattered Glass)

Chlotrudis Awards - Best Supporting Actor (Film: Shattered Glass)

Las Palmas Film Festival - Best Actor (Film: Shattered Glass)

Online Film Critics Society Awards - Best Supporting Actor (Film: Shattered Glass)

Golden Schmoes Awards - Best Supporting Actor of the Year (Film: Shattered Glass)

2009 - Alliance of Women Film Journalists - Best Depiction of Nudity, Sexuality, or Seduction (shared with Carey Mulligan) for the film "An Education"

2010 - Santa Barbara International Film Festival - Cinema Vanguard Award

2023 - Venice International Film Festival - Volpi Cup for Best Actor (Film: Memory) and more.

What is Peter Sarsgaard's net worth?

As of now, Peter Sarsgaard's net worth is estimated to be $25 million.

Are Peter Sarsgaard and Jake Gyllenhaal friends?

Jake Gyllenhaal is Peter Sarsgaard's brother-in-law.

Is Peter Sarsgaard related to Alexander Skarsgard?

No, Peter Sarsgaard is not related to Alexander Skarsgard.

