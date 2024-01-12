What is Nicholas Hoult's net worth?

Name Nicholas Hoult Net Worth $8 Million Sources of Income Acting, Modeling Gender Male Date of Birth December 7, 1989 Age 34 Years Nationality United Kingdom Profession Actor, Model, Voice Actor

Nicholas Hoult, born on December 7, 1989, in Berkshire, England, is a renowned British actor and model with a net worth of $8 million. His journey in the entertainment industry began at a young age, and over the years, he has garnered fame for his remarkable performances in films, TV series, and on the stage. In 2012, he was included in Forbes 30 Under 30.

Nicholas Hoult attends the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Renfield" | Photo by Dia Dipasupil | Getty Images

Hoult's primary sources of income are his acting roles in films, TV series, and stage productions. His modeling gigs also contribute to his wealth. Moreover, his involvement in big-budget blockbusters like "X-Men" and critically acclaimed TV series like "The Great," played a significant role in his financial success.

Nicholas Hoult walks the red carpet ahead of the "Joker" screening during the 76th Venice Film Festival | Photo by Jacopo Raule | Getty Images

Nicholas Hoult's career highlights

In 2011, Hoult portrayed Hank McCoy/Beast in "X-Men: First Class." The film grossed over $353 million worldwide. The subsequent installment, "X-Men: Days of Future Past," became the highest-grossing film in the series, earning over $747 million globally. The pinnacle of his success came with George Miller's "Mad Max: Fury Road" in 2015, where he played the role of Nux. This action film received critical acclaim and became the highest-grossing film in the "Mad Max" franchise, making more than $378 million worldwide.

Despite being the lowest-ranked in terms of revenue within the "X-Men" series, "X-Men: First Class" laid a solid foundation for Hoult's association with major franchises. While the action film "Collide" garnered poor reviews and box office performance, the romance drama '"Newness'" received a better response. In 2018, he contributed to the period drama "The Favourite" and reprised his role as Hank McCoy in "Dark Phoenix."

On TV, he appeared in the Hulu series "The Great," earning critical acclaim for both the series and his performance as Peter III of Russia. His involvement in films like "Those Who Wish Me Dead" and the black comedy "The Menu" helped him gain even more prominence. He is set to voice Jon Arbuckle in "The Garfield Movie" and play Lex Luthor in "Superman: Legacy."

Hoult dated superstar actress Jennifer Lawrence for five years, and since 2017, he has been linked with American model Bryana Holly Bezlaj. The couple welcomed a son in 2018. The actor is actively involved in charitable work, and supports causes such as the prevention of cruelty to children. He has been associated with the Teenage Cancer Trust since 2009. Moreover, in 2017, he participated in the Rickshaw Run.

Actors Nicholas Hoult (L) and Jennifer Lawrence attend a cocktail reception during Amber Lounge Fashion Monaco 2012 | Photo by Dave M. Benett | Getty Images

What is Nicholas Hoult's net worth?

As of 2024, Nicholas Hoult's net worth is estimated to be $8 million.

How tall is Nicholas Hoult?

Nicholas Hoult’s height is 1.90 m.

Is Nicholas Hoult married?

No, he is not married.

